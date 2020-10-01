NBA Finals: Goran Dragic misses start of second half with foot injury

A rough first half of the NBA Finals turned worse in the second for the Miami Heat as starting point guard Goran Dragic didn’t join his teammates to start the third quarter.

Shortly after Tyler Herro joined the starting lineup to start the half, ESPN reported during the game broadcast that Dragic had suffered a left foot injury and was doubtful to return.

How he injured his foot and the severity of the injury are not not clear. But after a first half that saw the Lakers cruise to a 65-48 lead while Herro posted a minus-30 in the plus/minus column off the bench, Dragic’s absence is a big blow for Miami.