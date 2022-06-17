NBA Finals: Golden State Warriors Are Champions Once Again, Blast Boston Celtics In Game 6
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Golden State WarriorsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Boston CelticsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
The Golden State Warriors are the National Basketball Assn. champions, destroying the Boston Celtics by 103-90 at the TD Garden in Game 6 to win the series.
Boston ran out to a 14-2 lead to start the game, but it was all Golden State after that. The Warriors went on a 25-8 run to take a small lead at the end of the first quarter and never looked back.
More from Deadline
NBA Finals Game 3 Viewership Rises From 2021, Slips From 2019 As Celtics Beat Warriors
NBA Finals Game 2 Viewership Up From 2021 With Warriors' Win; Down From Pre-Pandemic Results
"End Gun Violence" Shirts Worn By Celtics And Warriors Players On TV Before NBA Finals Game 2
The victory is the fourth championship in an eight-season span for Golden State, certifying their dynasty. They are only the second team – joining the 1985 Los Angeles Lakers – as the only visiting teams to win the title on the Celtics’ home court.
The Warriors scored 10 points in the first 1:47 of the second quarter, creating a 21-0 run for Golden State that raised some boos from the disappointed home crowd in Boston. Golden State lead at the half by 15 points.
Steph Curry was the leading Golden State scorer with 34 points. Jaylen Bown led the Celtics with 34.
Best of Deadline
2022-23 Awards Season Calendar - Dates For The Oscars, Emmys, Tonys, Guilds, Festivals & More
NFL 2022 Schedule: Primetime TV Games, Thanksgiving Menu, Christmas Tripleheader & More
Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.