When is the NBA Finals? Full Schedule

The 2018 NBA Finals will commence on Thursday, May 31 in either Houston or Golden State.

Golden State will look to win their second straight title and third in four years, while Cleveland, Boston and Houston aim to dethrone the champs.

Last year, the Warriors easily beat the Cavaliers in five games. Kevin Durant captured his first title and Finals MVP award.

Here's the full schedule for the Finals.

Game 1: Thu, May 31: Celtics/Cavaliers at Warriors/Rockets, 9 p.m. ET, ABC

Game 2: Sun, June 3: Celtics/Cavaliers at Warriors/Rockets, 8 p.m. ET, ABC

Game 3: Wed, June 6: Warriors/Rockets at Celtics/Cavaliers, 9 p.m. ET, ABC

Game 4: Fri, June 8: Warriors/Rockets at Celtics/Cavaliers, 9 p.m. ET, ABC

Game 5*: Mon, June 11: Celtics/Cavaliers at Warriors/Rockets, 9 p.m. ET, ABC

Game 6*: Thu, June 14: Warriors/Rockets at Celtics/Cavaliers, 9 p.m. ET, ABC

Game 7*: Sun, June 17: Celtics/Cavaliers at Warriors/Rockets, 8 p.m. ET, ABC

* - If Necessary