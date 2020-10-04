NBA Finals: Anthony Davis shows up for Game 3 in Colin Kaepernick jersey

Anthony Davis is ready for Game 3.

The Los Angeles Lakers star showed up to the game in his “Sunday Best” wearing a black Colin Kaepernick jersey. It’s the No. 7 with the San Francisco 49ers emblem.

Sunday Best pic.twitter.com/KUYFqsSsxg — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 4, 2020

Los Angeles is up 2-0 in the series against the Miami Heat. Davis scored 34 points in Game 1 and 32 in Game 2.

LeBron James also sported a Kaepernick jersey during the postseason. He walked into Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals in Nike’s new monochromatic No. 7 jersey that sold out immediately later that week.

LeBron pulled up to Game 5 wearing a Colin Kaepernick jersey.



(via @Lakers) pic.twitter.com/lnOTED6sxV — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 12, 2020

The Icon Jersey 2.0 was to honor four years since Kaepernick first took a knee while the national anthem was playing. It was to bring awareness to issues of police brutality and racism. The former quarterback wrote in an Instagram reveal the number has “come to represent something greater than football, something greater than me.”

NBA players have devoted themselves to social justice messages while in the bubble at Disney World in Orlando, Florida. James and Davis linked arms near midcourt and took a knee during the anthem when the NBA tipped off the remainder of its 2019-20 season this summer. James said afterward he hoped the demonstration — which came after the death of George Floyd sparked action across the country — made Kaepernick proud.

James arrived to Game 3 in a hat that read “I can’t breathe.” Quinn Cook and JR Smith had “Black Lives Matter” and “Know Justice, Know Peace” apparel.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 02: Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts during the second half against the Miami Heat in Game Two of the 2020 NBA Finals at AdventHealth Arena at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on October 02, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) More

