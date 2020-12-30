Report: NBA finalizing return to Disney World with shortened G League season

After a successful stint at Disney World last season, the NBA is reportedly looking to send a new batch of players back to the bubble in Orlando.

The NBA G League is focused on using Orlando’s Disney campus as bubble for its 2021 season with a tentative Feb. 8 tip-off, according to The Athletic. Tentative dates reportedly include Jan. 19 for players to report to home markets for physicals and Jan. 26 for arrival to Orlando.

The season will reportedly consist of 12 to 15 games. The cost for all this? A range of $400,000 to $500,000 per team, a relative bargain compared to the original NBA bubble’s reported nine-digit price tag.

The NBA will be using Disney World once again. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool)

However, not every team will be participating. The following teams will reportedly opt out:

Atlanta (College Park Skyhawks), Boston (Maine Red Claws), Chicago (Windy City Bulls), Dallas (Texas Legends), Detroit (Grand Rapids Drive), Los Angeles Lakers (South Bay Lakers), Miami (Sioux Falls Skyforce), Milwaukee (Wisconsin Herd), Phoenix (Northern Arizona Suns), Sacramento (Stockton Kings) and Washington (Capital City Go-Go; will utilize Erie).

That includes a good number of NBA contenders, who might be apprehensive about losing access to potentially useful depth players for the NBA squad.

Meanwhile, one of the teams that will be taking part is the G League Ignite team, an unaffiliated team featuring a collection of top prospects out of high school that opted against the college track.

