NBA reveals dunk contest, 3-point contest, skills challenge participants for All-Star weekend

The field for the dunk contest, 3-point contest and skills challenge at All-Star weekend are officially set. (AP/Eric Gay)

With All-Star weekend right around the corner, the NBA finally revealed the participants for its specialty events on Tuesday afternoon.

Four players will compete in the annual dunk contest: Bucks guard Pat Connaughton, Magic forward Aaron Gordon, Lakers forward Dwight Howard and Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Your Slam Dunk Participants... pic.twitter.com/SFkN4qxMWX — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 4, 2020

Howard is returning to the event after dominating it from 2007-2009. He won in 2008 with his iconic “Superman Dunk,” too.

The 3-point contest will look different this year, as two extra stops have been added to the traditional five racks along the arc. Participants will get two shots from two stations located 29 feet, 9 inches from the hoop worth three points each. The maximum score for each round is now 42 points, up from 36.

Hawks guard Trae Young, Bulls guard Zach LaVine, Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard, Kings guard Buddy Hield, Hornets guard Devonte’ Graham, Wizards guard Davis Bertans, Heat guard Duncan Robinson and Nets guard Joe Harris will make up that field.





Pacers center Domantas Sabonis, Bucks guard Khris Middleton, Clippers guard Patrick Beverley, Pistons guard (and hometown hero) Derrick Rose, Heat forward Bam Adebayo, Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie, Raptors forward Pascal Siakam and defending champion Jayson Tatum will compete in the skills challenge.

Story continues

All-Star weekend will take place Feb. 14-16 at the United Center in Chicago. The three specialty contests are scheduled for that Saturday night, starting with the skills challenge and ending with the dunk contest.

More from Yahoo Sports: