NBA Draft updates: Kentucky guard Cason Wallace expected to go early in first round

(Below is a running recap of the 2023 NBA Draft with breaking news, observations and commentary.)

Elsewhere, we inch closer toward the start of the draft.

Outfit wise, Kansas’ Gradey Dick — a potential lottery selection — has stolen the show with a sparkly, ruby red number that is apparently a callback to Dorothy from the “Wizard of Oz.”

Gradey Dick tells us the 3 things to know about his draft night fit



The #NBADraft presented by State Farm begins at 8pm/et on ABC & ESPN. pic.twitter.com/6UvSQxX85M — NBA (@NBA) June 22, 2023

Kentucky guard Cason Wallace (22) smiles after forcing a turnover against Michigan State during the State Farm Champions Classic at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Nov. 15, 2022.

7:35 p.m.: ESPN’s final mock draft has been released ahead of tonight’s festivities.

Cason Wallace is mocked to go No. 15 overall to Atlanta, the first draft selection outside of the lottery.

Chris Livingston is mocked to go No. 52 overall to the Washington Wizards, with a pick that originally belonged to the Phoenix Suns.

Oscar Tshiebwe is mocked to go No. 54 overall to the Sacramento Kings. This is one of the few mock drafts that has Tshiebwe being selected.

7:14 p.m.: Kentucky’s Cason Wallace is one of the select few NBA Draft prospects who received a green room invite to tonight’s draft, which means Wallace is in Brooklyn to attend the draft in person with his family.

Earlier Thursday, Kentucky head coach John Calipari tweeted that he would be spending the draft with Wallace and Wallace’s family.

Here’s what Wallace is wearing to the draft:

7 p.m.: Welcome to the Herald-Leader’s annual live updates page for the NBA Draft!

But it’s been anything but quiet in the NBA landscape in the lead-up to tonight’s draft: Trades involving Bradley Beal, Kristaps Porzingis and Chris Paul (twice!) have already shaken up the NBA world before free agency begins.

Now, draft night offers another chance for teams to take some big swings at changing their future.

From a Kentucky perspective, it’s likely that a pair of former Wildcats will hear their names called tonight.

Guard Cason Wallace is projected as a late lottery selection (picks 1-14) while wing Chris Livingston is pointing toward being a second-round pick.

The outlook is more bleak for UK legend Oscar Tshiebwe and Jacob Toppin: Neither forward is expected to be drafted.

Kentucky leads all colleges with 57 first-round selections since the draft first occurred in 1947, and that number will increase to 58 when Wallace is picked.

But that — and the selection of generational prospect Victor Wembanyama with the No. 1 overall pick by San Antonio — are the only things promised to occur tonight.

I’ll have you covered from now until the end of the draft (which will stretch into early Friday morning) with all the breaking news and updates that your heart desires.

NBA-ready? Here’s how every John Calipari-coached draft pick has fared in the league.