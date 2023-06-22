NBA Draft tracker: What will Heat do with No. 18 pick? And Jimmy Butler buzz

Welcome to NBA Draft day!

The Miami Heat enters Thursday night’s draft (8 p.m., ESPN) with the No. 18 overall pick.

The Heat does not hold a second-round selection in this year’s draft — that pick, which is 50th overall, will be conveyed to the Oklahoma City Thunder as part of previous trades. But Miami could buy its way into the second round with the help of $6.4 million that it has available to purchase such a pick.

While the focus will certainly be on No. 18 if the Heat keeps that selection, the third overall pick could also impact Miami’s future.

That’s because how the Portland Trail Blazers handle the No. 3 pick in this year’s draft could determine whether star guard Damian Lillard requests a trade. While Lillard has yet to publicly request the Trail Blazers to trade him, the Heat is expected to be among the teams that will pursue a deal for Lillard if he does become available.

What will transpire on draft day for the Heat? We’ll have live updates for you here throughout the night and even into the early morning hours when the undrafted commitments begin to come in.

7:15 p.m.: On draft night at the start of an important offseason for the Heat, Jimmy Butler’s agent Bernie Lee expressed confidence that his client’s best season is still ahead of him.

When asked by the Miami Herald in a conversation on Thursday which season has been the best of Butler’s NBA career, Lee answered: “He hasn’t had it yet.”

7 p.m.: Among the prospects projected to be drafted in the Heat’s range in the first round are Arkansas guard Nick Smith Jr., Indiana guard Jalen Hood-Schifino, Connecticut guard Jordan Hawkins, Kentucky guard Cason Wallace, Michigan wing Jett Howard and guard Kobe Bufkin, Baylor guard Keyonte George, Santa Clara guard Brandin Podziemski, Marquette forward Olivier-Maxence Prosper, Alabama forward Noah Clowney, Iowa forward Kris Murray, UCLA forward Jaime Jaquez Jr., Duke center Dereck Lively, Kansas wing Gradey Dick, G League Ignite forward Leonard Miller and international prospects Rayan Rupert, James Nnaji and Bilal Coulibaly.

ESPN’s latest mock draft has the Heat selecting Wallace at No. 18, explaining the pick this way: “Wallace is another guard in this part of the draft with a wide range. His versatility gives him many potential landing spots, and he could certainly come off the board in the late lottery, but in this scenario, he makes it down into the teens. His toughness would make him an excellent fit in Miami.”

The Ringer’s latest mock draft has the Heat taking Jaquez at No. 18, noting that “Jaquez makes perfect sense considering Miami’s needs for experience and size at the wing position. Jaquez provides defensive versatility and wouldn’t compromise Miami’s ability to have multiple ball handlers on the floor, either.”