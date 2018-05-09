NBA Draft Lottery Odds: Every Team's Chance at the No. 1 Pick

Teams that compete for championships are constructed in many ways.

One of those ways is through the draft lottery, which in essence rewards teams that have lost the most with the best chance at securing a top draft pick.

This season, the Phoenix Suns had the worst record in the league, thus creating the best odds at the No. 1 pick.

The draft lottery is set to take place on May 15 in Chicago.

Below are the odds for 14 teams in the NBA Draft Lottery:

Team Odds of No. 1 pick Odds of top-three pick 1. Phoenix Suns (21-61) 25 percent 64.2 percent 2. Memphis Grizzlies (22-60) 19.9 percent 55.8 percent 3. Dallas Mavericks (24-58) 13.8 percent 42.6 percent 4. Atlanta Hawks (24-58) 13.7 percent 42.6 percent 5. Orlando Magic (25-57) 8.8 percent 29.1 percent 6. Chicago Bulls (27-55) 5.3 percent 18.3 percent 7. Sacramento Kings (27-55) 5.3 percent 18.3 percent 8. Cleveland Cavaliers via Brooklyn Nets (28-54) 2.8 percent 9.9 percent 9. New York Knicks (29-53) 1.7 percent 6.1 percent 10. Philadelphia 76ers or Boston Celtics via L.A. Lakers (35-47)* 1.1 percent 4.0 percent 11. Charlotte Hornets (36-46) 0.8 percent 2.9 percent 12. L.A. Clippers via Detroit Pistons (39-43)** 0.7 percent 2.5 percent 13. L.A. Clippers (42-40) 0.6 percent 2.2 percent 14. Denver Nuggets (46-36) 0.3 percent 1.2 percent

The draft will be broadcast on ESPN at 7:30 p.m. ET.