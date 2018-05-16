Suns Land No. 1 NBA Draft Pick: Lottery Results, Draft Order

The Suns have the No. 1 overall pick for the first time in franchise history after securing the first pick in the 2018 NBA draft on Tuesday in the NBA Draft Lottery.

Sacramento has the No. 2 pick and Atlanta has the No. 3 pick.

The 2018 NBA Draft Lottery was held Tuesday at Palmer House Hilton in Chicago to determine the top of the draft order.

The Phoenix Suns finished the season with the worst record in the NBA with a 21–61 showing. Because of their awful showing, the Suns had the best odds of landing the No. 1 pick at 25%. While never getting the No. 1 pick until Tuesday, the Suns have selected second in 1969 and 1967.

The Memphis Grizzlies only had one more win with their 22–60 showing and had a 19.9% chance at the No. 1 pick. The Grizzlies have never selected a player with the No. 1 overall pick but their notable No. 2 picks include Mike Bibby (1998), Steve Francis (1999) and Hasheem Thabeet (2009).

The Dallas Mavericks finished 24–58 and had the third-best chance at the top pick at 13.8%.

DeAndre Ayton, Marvin Bagley III, Luka Doncic, Michael Porter Jr., Mohamed Bamba and Trae Young are among the top players in this year's draft class.

Below is a rundown of the full results of the draft lottery:

14. Denver Nuggets

13. LA Clippers

12. LA Clippers

11. Charlotte Hornets

10. Philadelphia 76ers

9. New York Knicks

8. Cleveland Cavaliers

7. Chicago Bulls

6. Orlando Magic

5. Dallas Mavericks

4. Memphis Grizzlies

3. Atlanta Hawks

2. Sacramento Kings

1. Phoenix Suns

Here were the odds before the drawing:

Team Odds of No. 1 pick Odds of top-three pick 1. Phoenix Suns (21-61) 25 percent 64.2 percent 2. Memphis Grizzlies (22-60) 19.9 percent 55.8 percent 3. Dallas Mavericks (24-58) 13.8 percent 42.6 percent 4. Atlanta Hawks (24-58) 13.7 percent 42.6 percent 5. Orlando Magic (25-57) 8.8 percent 29.1 percent 6. Chicago Bulls (27-55) 5.3 percent 18.3 percent 7. Sacramento Kings (27-55) 5.3 percent 18.3 percent 8. Cleveland Cavaliers via Brooklyn Nets (28-54) 2.8 percent 9.9 percent 9. New York Knicks (29-53) 1.7 percent 6.1 percent 10. Philadelphia 76ers or Boston Celtics via L.A. Lakers (35-47)* 1.1 percent 4.0 percent 11. Charlotte Hornets (36-46) 0.8 percent 2.9 percent 12. L.A. Clippers via Detroit Pistons (39-43)** 0.7 percent 2.5 percent 13. L.A. Clippers (42-40) 0.6 percent 2.2 percent 14. Denver Nuggets (46-36) 0.5 percent 1.8 percent

The NBA draft will be held on June 21 in Brooklyn.