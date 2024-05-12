NBA Draft Lottery: Bulls land 11th pick in 2024 NBA Draft

The NBA Draft Lottery went down on Sunday afternoon, and the Chicago Bulls landed the 11th overall pick. That is where their selection was projected to be based on the odds. They did not end up jumping into the top four, but nobody behind them jumped up, either, meaning they stuck in place. Chicago had a 9.4% chance to get into the top four and a 2.0% chance to land the first pick.

Prospects like Tennessee wing Dalton Knecht, Providence guard Devin Carter, Baylor guard Ja’Kobe Walter, and G League Ignite forward Ron Holland could potentially be available for the Bulls at pick 11.

Last year, the Bulls did not make a first-round pick, as they owed their selection to the Orlando Magic from the Nikola Vucevic trade.

As they look to shake up the roster this summer and plan for the future, nailing their pick in the 2024 NBA Draft will be a crucial step in the process.

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire