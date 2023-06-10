NBA re-draft index: The way drafts should have gone down

Throughout the year, we have re-ordered all the draft classes from 1996 to 2019 ranking players based on what they accomplished in their pro careers.

We’ve put together this index so you can quickly access all the posts.

Enjoy!

2019

[listicle id=1868180]

2018

[listicle id=1408781]

2017

[listicle id=1880261]

2016

[listicle id=1905912]

2015

[listicle id=1914685]

2014

[listicle id=1917951]

2013

[listicle id=1927284]

2012

[listicle id=1934887]

2011

[listicle id=1942229]

2010

[listicle id=1947963]

2009

[listicle id=1950442]

2008

[listicle id=1966504]

2007

[listicle id=1975128]

2006

[listicle id=1983335]

2005

[listicle id=2055763]

2004

[listicle id=2070107]

2003

[listicle id=2083637]

2002

[listicle id=1360226]

2001

[listicle id=1495599]

2000

[listicle id=1495457]

1999

[listicle id=1495192]

1998

[listicle id=1487586]

1997

[listicle id=1487362]

1996

[listicle id=2112631]

Story originally appeared on HoopsHype