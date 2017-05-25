NBA draft deadline shapes next season in college hoops

College basketball's version of decision day could go a long way toward shaping how the next season will play out.

Teams that have players remain in the NBA draft will have huge holes to fill, while teams with players who withdrew from the draft can breathe a sigh of relief.

The deadline to make those decisions was Wednesday, so here's a rundown of the key players who decided to remain in school and how they will impact their teams:

---

ACC

Defending national champion North Carolina lost two big pieces with Justin Jackson and Tony Bradley deciding to leave early. The Tar Heels gained two additions by non-subtraction when Joel Berry II and Theo Pinson opted to stay, keeping alive their back-to-back title hopes.

Louisville got good news when Deng Adel decided to withdraw from the draft. Donovan Mitchell and Jaylen Johnson decided to stay in the draft, though, knocking the Cardinals down from what could have been a No. 1 preseason ranking.

North Carolina State lost point guard Dennis Smith when he left early and signed with an agent, but got some encouraging news on Wednesday when center Omer Yurtseven said he is staying in Raleigh.

Maryland forward Justin Jackson also announced on Wednesday that he's staying.

---

BIG 12

Kansas boosted its chances for a No. 1 ranking with forward Svi Mykhailiuk returning.

West Virginia has a few pieces to replace in its Press Virginia defense, but Jevon Carter won't be one of them. The guard who took a star turn in the NCAA Tournament announced earlier this week that he's coming back.

Texas coach Shaka Smart will bring in one of the nation's best recruiting classes and also will have the services of guard Andrew Jones after he said this week that he's not going to the NBA just yet.

Texas Tech forward Zach Smith decided this week to return and Kansas State will get guard Kamau Stokes back.

---

BIG TEN

Michigan got a mixed bag on decision day: Moe Wagner will stay in Ann Arbor, but fellow big man D.J. Wilson will remain in the draft.

So did Purdue, but with a bigger hole to fill: forward Vincent Edwards is staying, double-double machine Caleb Swanigan is leaving. Center Isaac Hass said last week he was withdrawing from the draft.

Indiana lost three players to the draft, but the return of guard Robert Johnson will soften the blow in coach Archie Miller's first season in Bloomington. Kam Williams' decision to return prevents Ohio State from filling yet another hole.

---

SEC

Alabama was on the receiving end of a key decision when Braxton Key, who led the Crimson Tide in scoring as a freshman, opted to return for his sophomore season.

Center John Egbunu's decision to withdraw from the draft could help Florida earn another deep NCAA run, while Georgia got great news with Yante Maten's decision to return.

Arkansas received word earlier this month that Jaylen Barford and Daryl Macon were pulling out of the draft, boosting the Crimson Tide's hopes for a NCAA Tournament run.

---

PAC-12

Arizona was already going to considered be a national-title contender and the return of Rawle Alkins - with Allonzo Trier's earlier decision - could make the Wildcats the front-runner.

UCLA had two key losses with Lonzo Ball and T.J. Leaf leaving for the NBA. The decisions by Thomas Welsh and Aaron Holiday to withdraw from the draft will keep the Bruins from falling too far.

USC got a big boost with Bennie Boatwright's decision to return and Shaqquan Aaron withdrawing. Oregon State's Drew Eubanks and Stephen Thompson Jr. will be back, too.

---

NOTABLES

Xavier should be near the top of the Big East against with the return of Trevon Bluiett, a likely All-American candidate next season.

Angel Delgado, the national leader in rebounding last season, will be back at Seton Hall next season after pulling out of the draft.

Central Florida will retain the services of the tallest player in the country with 7-foot-6 Tacko Fall announcing on Wednesday that he will stay in school.

Gonzaga has some key pieces to replace, but versatile swingman Johnathan Williams won't be one of them after deciding to play another season for the Zags.

Forward Markis McDuffie's return could have Wichita State eyeing another deep March run.

---

More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25