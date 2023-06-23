NBA Draft 2023: Victor Wembanyama selected by San Antonio Spurs with first pick

Victor Wembanyama was selected by the San Antonio Spurs as the no1 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

As long expected, the French phenom was the first player off the board overnight at Barclays Center in New York.

There is an incredible sense of excitement and anticipation around Wembanyama, the 7ft 3in power forward with an 8-foot wingspan whose remarkable and unique skill-set has seen him become the most-hyped basketball prospect since LeBron James entered the league straight from high school back in 2003.

Wembanyama did not play college basketball in the US, instead turning professional in his native France in 2019, playing for Nanterre 92, ASVEL and Metropolitans 92, who finished as runners-up in the French top-flight this season.

“I’ve accomplished something that I’ve been dreaming of my whole life,” said an emotional Wembanyama after having his name called first by NBA commissioner Adam Silver. “Hearing that sentence from Adam Silver, I dreamed about it. I’ve got to cry.

Top prospect: Victor Wembanyama is expected to become an immediate NBA superstar (USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

“This is the best night of my life.”

Wembanyama’s selection was followed by that of Alabama guard Brandon Miller, who was picked by the Charlotte Hornets second overall.

Highly-rated point guard Scoot Henderson was taken by the Portland Trailblazers, who did not trade Damian Lillard.

Amen and Ausar Thompson went to the Houston Rockets and Detroit Pistons respectively, making history as the first twins ever to both be drafted in the top five picks.

The Orlando Magic used the sixth overall pick on Arkansas guard Anthony Black, with the Washington Wizards trading up to take Wembanyama’s compatriot Bilal Coulibaly.

The Indiana Pacers moved down and picked Jarace Walker at eight, with Taylor Hendricks going to the Utah Jazz and the Oklahoma City Thunder opting for Cason Wallace after a trade with the Dallas Mavericks.

Arguably the biggest move of the night was made hours ahead of the draft, when the Golden State Warriors traded for veteran star point guard Chris Paul.

The Warriors are reportedly sending Jordan Poole and future draft assets for 12-time All-Star Paul, 38, who was only traded from the Phoenix Suns to the Wizards earlier this week in a blockbuster deal for Bradley Beal.