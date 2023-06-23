NBA Draft 2023: Mavericks reportedly trade No. 10 pick, Davis Bertans to Thunder

Cason Wallace arrives at Barclays Center before the NBA basketball draft Thursday, June 22, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

The Dallas Mavericks dealt the No. 10 overall pick and Davis Bertans to the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for a trade exception and the No. 12 selection, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

The Thunder drafted University of Kentucky freshman guard Cason Wallace with the 10th pick.

The Mavericks selected Duke University freshman center Dereck Lively II with the 12th pick.

Bertans is owed $33 million over the next two seasons, and the Thunder will absorb his contract into salary cap space when business reopens after the July moratorium. The 30-year-old was in and out of Dallas' rotation this past season, averaging 4.6 points on 43/39/87 shooting splits in 10.9 minutes over 45 games.

The Mavericks will receive a trade exception equal to Bertans' $17 million salary for the 2023-24 season, which they can use to acquire a player of equal or lesser value at any point over the next calendar year.

