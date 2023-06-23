NBA Draft 2023: Dallas Mavericks trade out of No. 10, into multiple first-round picks

Cason Wallace arrives at Barclays Center before the NBA basketball draft Thursday, June 22, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

The Dallas Mavericks dealt the No. 10 overall pick and Davis Bertans to the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for a trade exception and the No. 12 selection, NBA commissioner Adam Silver announced.

The Mavs then flipped the trade exception to the Sacramento Kings, acquiring the 24th pick and the two years left on reserve center Richaun Holmes' contract, according to multiple reports. Dallas drafted Duke freshman center Dereck Lively at No. 12 and Marquette junior forward Olivier-Maxence Prosper at No. 24.

Lively, the top prep prospect in the Class of 2022, averaged 5.2 points (65.8% shooting from the field), 5.4 rebounds and 2.4 blocks in 20.6 minutes a game for the Blue Devils. The 7-foot-1 Philadelphia product is the draft's best rim protector not named Victor Wembanyama, per Yahoo Sports draft expert Krysten Peek.

The Thunder drafted Kentucky freshman guard Cason Wallace with the 10th pick. The 19-year-old Dallas native averaged 11.7 points (on 45/35/76 shooting splits), 4.3 assists and 3.7 rebounds in 32.2 minutes per game for the Wildcats. Wallace is the best on-ball defender in the draft class, according to Peek.

Bertans is guaranteed $22 million over the next two seasons. The Thunder will absorb his contract into salary cap space when NBA business reopens next month. The 30-year-old was in and out of Dallas' rotation this past season, averaging 4.6 points on 43/39/87 shooting splits in 10.9 minutes over 45 games.

The Mavericks received a trade exception equal to Bertans' $17 million salary for the 2023-24 season, which they used to acquire Holmes, who is owed $12 million next season and $12.9 million in 2024-25.