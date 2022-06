NBA draft 2022: Taking a look at each of the 58 picks and first-round analysis

The NBA will welcome its newest class of rookies to the league Thursday night during the 2022 draft from Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Draft night is always a time for trades, and this year is expected to be no different. There were already some trades in the hours before the draft. The top three picks could be fairly predictable, but things could really get wild in the middle of the lottery through the first round. Several teams had multiple first-round picks and additional draft capital to swing deals that could significantly alter the league’s landscape entering the 2022-23 season.

USA TODAY Sports will recap the entire 2022 NBA draft with all 58 picks (two second-round picks were forfeited), plus pick-by-pick analysis from Jeff Zillgitt, Cydney Henderson, Matt Eppers and Larry Starks on each of the first-round selections.

The 2022 NBA draft class poses for a photo with commissioner Adam Silver before the 2022 NBA Draft at Barclays Center.

FIRST ROUND

1. Orlando Magic:

2. Oklahoma City Thunder:

3. Houston Rockets:

4. Sacramento Kings:

5. Detroit Pistons

6. Indiana Pacers

7. Portland Trail Blazers

8. New Orleans Pelicans (from Los Angeles Lakers)

9. San Antonio Spurs

10. Washington Wizards

11. New York Knicks

12. Oklahoma City Thunder (from Los Angeles Clippers)

13. Charlotte Hornets

14. Cleveland Cavaliers

15. Charlotte Hornets (from New Orleans)

16. Atlanta Hawks

17. Houston Rockets (from Brooklyn)

18. Chicago Bulls

19. Minnesota Timberwolves

20. San Antonio Spurs (from Toronto)

21. Denver Nuggets

22. Memphis Grizzlies (from Utah)

23. Philadelphia 76ers

24. Milwaukee Bucks

25. San Antonio Spurs (from Boston)

26. Houston Rockets (from Dallas)

27. Miami Heat

28. Golden State Warriors

29. Memphis Grizzlies

30. Denver Nuggets (from Oklahoma City)

SECOND ROUND

31. Indiana Pacers (from Houston via Cleveland)

32. Orlando Magic

33. Toronto Raptors (from Detroit via San Antonio, Washington and Chicago)

34. Oklahoma City Thunder

35. Los Angeles Lakers (from Indiana via Milwaukee and Orlando)

36. Detroit Pistons (from Portland)

37. Sacramento Kings

38. San Antonio Spurs (from L.A. Lakers via Chicago and Washington)

Story continues

39. Cleveland Cavaliers (from San Antonio via Utah)

40. Minnesota Timberwolves (from Washington via Cleveland)

41. New Orleans Pelicans

42. New York Knicks

43. Los Angeles Clippers

44. Atlanta Hawks

45. Charlotte Hornets

46. Portland Trail Blazers (from Brooklyn via Detroit)

47. Memphis Grizzlies (from Cleveland via New Orleans and Atlanta)

48. Minnesota Timberwolves

49. Cleveland Cavaliers (from Chicago via Memphis, Detroit and Sacramento)

50. Minnesota Timberwolves (from Denver via Philadelphia)

51. Golden State Warriors (from Toronto via Philadelphia)

52. New Orleans Pelicans (from Utah)

53. Boston Celtics

*54. Milwaukee Bucks (forfeited)

*55. Miami Heat (from Philadelphia via Denver; forfeited by Miami)

56. Washington Wizards (from Dallas)

57. Golden State Warriors

58. Cleveland Cavaliers (from Miami via Indiana)

59. Portland Trail Blazers (from Memphis via Utah)

60. Indiana Pacers (from Phoenix)

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 2022 NBA draft tracker: Every pick and first-round analysis