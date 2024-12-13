NBA Cup semifinals: What's at stake for Hawks, Bucks, Thunder, Rockets?

Put a prize, big or small, in front of some of the world’s most competitive athletes, and they will want to win it.

The NBA suspected that when it created the NBA Cup, and that’s been the case for the event now in its second year. Players want to win this event, and it’s showing in the competitiveness of the games.

The NBA Cup semifinals are Saturday with the Atlanta Hawks playing the Milwaukee Bucks (4:30 p.m. ET, TNT) and the Oklahoma City Thunder playing the Houston Rockets (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The winners play in the final Tuesday (8:30 p.m., ABC).

The East features a matchup of two teams that have begun to turn around their seasons after rough starts, and the West features two of the league's best teams, both young and primed for sustained success.

Here’s what you need to know about the NBA Cup semifinals:

Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) drives to the basket against Milwaukee Bucks guard AJ Green (20). The teams will play Saturday in the NBA Cup semifinals.

What’s at stake for Bucks, Hawks, Thunder, Rockets in NBA Cup?

Atlanta Hawks

The Hawks reached the semifinals by winning the East’s Group C with victories against Cleveland and Boston – the top two teams in the East – and then beating New York in the quarterfinals. Their success in Cup play has reinvigorated a season that opened 4-7. They are 10-5 since, including seven wins in their past eight games, and have moved into seventh place in the East, just 1½ games behind the fourth-place Knicks. That success coincides with Bogdan Bogdanovic’s return from an injury. Eight players score at least 10 points per game led by Trae Young (21 ppg, 12.2 assists per game), Jalen Johnson (19.8 ppg, 10.1 rebounds per game) and De’Andre Hunter (19.6 ppg). Johnson is an emerging star with rookie Zaccharie Risacher (11.2 ppg), and Dyson Daniels (13.5 ppg, 3.0 spg) is delivering what the Hawks expected when they traded Dejounte Murray for him in the offseason.

Milwaukee Bucks

A month ago, the Bucks were 2-8. They’re now 13-11 with nine victories in their past 11 games. The recent return of Khris Middleton has helped, and the Giannis Antetokounmpo-Damian Lillard combination is flourishing. Antetokounmpo (32.7 ppg) and Lillard (25.8 ppg) are the highest scoring duo in the NBA. Lillard has found a nice rhythm offensively, and the Bucks are building depth beyond Bobby Portis Jr. (13.2 ppg, 7.6 rpg), and Brook Lopez (11 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 2.1 bpg) with Gary Trent Jr. (9.3 ppg), AJ Green (8.0 ppg) and Taurean Prince (7.9 ppg).

Oklahoma City Thunder

Even with Chet Holmgren out with an injury, the Thunder are winning – thanks to a deep and talented roster led by MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (30.2 ppg, 6.3 apg, 5.4 rpg) and Jalen Williams (21.8 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 5.0 apg). Last season, the Thunder won 57 games and were perhaps a year ahead of schedule, losing to Dallas in the West semifinals. But there’s no doubt the Thunder were headed for success and they’re trying to capitalize on those expectations this season. Playing in a big game is important for the Thunder, who are atop the West at 19-5. Isaiah Hartenstein, Lu Dort, Cason Wallace, Isaiah Joe, Aaron Wiggins, Alex Caruso, Ajay Mitchell add to a versatile rotation. The Thunder are No. 8 offensively, No. 1 defensively and No. 1 in net rating at plus-12 points per 100 possessions.

Houston Rockets

Rockets general manager Rafael Stone deserves credit for putting together this roster – a blend of veterans and young players and those young players (most of them 23 and younger) are talented enough to make the 17-8 Rockets a contender. Jalen Green (19.2 ppg, 1.2 spg) is 22 years old, Alperen Sengun (18.8 ppg, 10.6 rpg, 5.3 apg) is 22, Jabari Smith (11.6 ppg, 6.8 rpg) is 21, Amen Thompson (11.8 ppg, 7.0 rpg, 1.1 spg) is 21 and Tari Eason (11.2 ppg, 6.5 rpg) is 23. Reed Sheppard, the No. 3 pick in the 2024 draft, is 20. The Rockets are No. 2 defensively and No. 15 offensively and No. 5 in net rating. Veterans Dillon Brooks, Fred VanVleet and Steven Adams are perfect for one of the league’s most enviable rosters.

How to watch the NBA Cup semifinals: Times, TV info

Saturday, Dec. 14

Atlanta Hawks vs. Milwaukee Bucks, 4:30 p.m. ET, TNT

Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder, 8:30 p.m. ET, ABC

NBA Cup semifinal odds, moneyline, over/under

Odds are courtesy of BetMGM:

Atlanta-Milwaukee

Spread: Bucks (-3.5)

Moneyline: Hawks (+140); Bucks (-165)

Over/under: 228.5

Houston-Oklahoma City

Spread: Thunder (-5.5)

Moneyline: Rockets (+185); Thunder (-225)

Over/under: 212.5

What is the financial prize pool for the NBA Cup?

Players on losing quarterfinal teams: $51,497

Players on losing semifinal teams: $102,994

Players on losing team in championship game: $205,988

Players on winning team in NBA Cup championship game: $514,970

The prize money increased because the players and the league agreed on it in the 2023 collective bargaining agreement as long as basketball-related income grows.

