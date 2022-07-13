NBA to create $24.5 million program for former ABA players: 'This will be life changing for them'

Dana Hunsinger Benbow, Indianapolis Star
·9 min read

INDIANAPOLIS — The NBA board of governors voted Tuesday to pay $24.5 million to former American Basketball Association players, many of whom are struggling to pay rent, medical bills and buy the basic necessities to live.

The agreement reached by the NBA and its players association ends a years-long battle launched by the Indianapolis-based Dropping Dimes Foundation.

Dropping Dimes, a non-profit founded in 2014 to help struggling former ABA players and their families, has been pleading with the NBA to give players of the now-defunct ABA the money it says they deserve.

About 115 players are eligible for the payout, which the NBA is calling "recognition payments," not pensions. Those players either spent three or more years in the ABA or played at least three combined years in the ABA and NBA and never received a vested pension from the NBA.

The agreement pays players an average $3,828 annually for each year they were in the league. For example, a player with the minimum three seasons will receive $11,484 a year. A player with the most years of service, such as Freddie Lewis who has nine, will get $35,452 a year.

“It’s an incredible day for former ABA players," said Scott Tarter, CEO and founder of Dropping Dimes, "one that we and the players have been hoping for and working so hard toward for many years."

FROM LAST YEAR: Former ABA players struggling and running out of time

SPORTS NEWSLETTER: Get the latest news and analysis in your inbox

The money to fund the ABA payments is a 50-50 split between the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association.

"Our players have a genuine sense of appreciation for those who paved the way and helped us achieve the success we enjoy today," said Tamika Tremaglio, NBPA executive director. "We have always considered the ABA players a part of our brotherhood and we are proud to finally recognize them with this benefit."

After the vote, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said the players and team governors "felt a need to act on behalf of these former ABA players who are aging and, in many cases, facing difficult economic circumstances."

"These pioneers made meaningful contributions to help grow the game of professional basketball and we all believe it’s appropriate to provide financial recognition to this group for their impact."

'This means so much to them'

Tarter was in a warehouse alone surrounded by ABA memorabilia when he got the call from the NBA last week. A call he had been waiting for.

"I was literally shaking," Tarter said. "Is this really happening?"

While the NBA did not give ABA players everything Dropping Dimes had asked for — covering all 140 living former ABA players and paying $400 a month for each year of play — Tarter said he is still celebrating.

"In some ways, we feel these aging ABA players, who broke so many barriers in the 1960s and 70s, deserve even more recognition," he said. "But I can’t overstate how much it means to them to have the NBA and NBPA recognize their tremendous contributions to today’s NBA game."

What the NBA approved gives 3-year players about $957 a month, rather than the $1,200 Dropping Dimes had asked for. For some, that's still not enough, said Tarter, who expects many players will still be turning to Dropping Dimes for help.

In other situations, the money will be life changing for these players, he said.

Tarter points to Bird Averitt, who won an ABA championship with the Kentucky Colonels in 1975. When he died in 2020, he was using kerosene to heat his home because he couldn't afford to pay the electric bill.

George Carter, right, played in the ABA for seven seasons.
George Carter, right, played in the ABA for seven seasons.

There are many former players in similar situations or even worse off than Averitt, Tarter said.

When the ABA merged with the NBA in 1976, just four ABA teams were absorbed, leaving many players suddenly without paychecks, health insurance and pensions.

Beyond the financial help the NBA deal provides, it gives honor to the pioneers of the professional game, Tarter said.

"This means so much to them personally," he said, "from the standpoint of their own legacy in basketball."

'Not asking for a hand out'

The Indianapolis Star, part of the USA TODAY Network, published a story last year revealing that 80% of former ABA players struggling financially are Black. Those are the players coming to Dropping Dimes for help.

Those players blazed the trail for what the NBA game is today, fast-paced with 3-pointers and slam dunk contests, and they deserved something for that, Tarter said.

He and his organization have been on a mission to get the NBA "to do the right thing," Tarter said.

The former ABA players are now in their late 60s, 70s and 80s. Some are homeless, living under bridges. Some die alone with no money for a gravestone. Others can't afford dentures or a new suit to go to church.

More than 10 players on Dropping Dimes' pension list, now 140, have died in the past three years. Time was a factor in pushing the NBA to act, Tarter said.

"As far as this pension thing, the NBA is waiting for us to die off," Frank Card, who played for the ABA's Denver Rockets, told IndyStar in February 2021.

At the time, Card was a retired public bus driver, living in a rented apartment. The pension would have meant a different life for him.

"I'm not asking for some kind of hand out or something I didn't work for or deserve," Card said. "I don't know why these guys don't step up and say, 'Why shouldn't we take care of them like they took care of us?'"

After the article published, the NBA spoke publicly on the issue for the first time.

“We are in discussions with the Dropping Dimes Foundation on this issue," Tim Frank, senior vice president, league operations communications, told IndyStar in 2021.

The discussions weren't soon enough for Card, who died two months later at 76. In lieu of flowers, his obituary asked that donations be made to Dropping Dimes.

'Forgotten about'

Former ABA player Sam Smith died while waiting for a pension from the NBA and left a chilling photo behind. George Carter died penniless with no family. Many other players who had sought help from Dropping Dimes died as they waited for a decision from the NBA.

When the ABA disbanded in 1976, merging with the NBA, four of its 11 teams were absorbed by the NBA — the Pacers, Nuggets, New York Nets and San Antonio Spurs. Many players were left with no pension, salaries shut off and health insurance gone.

"They've just been forgotten about," Tarter said in 2021.

Maurice McHartley, who played four years in the ABA, talked to IndyStar last year.

He is retired from a job as a newspaper truck driver and lives in subsidized housing in Atlanta. He said he has been forced to ask for financial help many times in recent years.

"A pension, there's a lot of things it would go toward," said McHartley, who during his career played for the ABA's Miami Floridians, New York Nets and Dallas Chaparrals. "Car insurance, upkeep on your car, food intake, rent. So, it’s a lot of things that would help out with your overall living."

Dropping Dimes heard from McHartley and so many other former players. Through its eight years, the foundation has helped with little things — gas money, a new suit for church, a rehab session.

And it has helped with big things — funeral expenses, major medical bills and rent.

And now, Dropping Dimes has helped get these players what they needed most.

"This, these pensions, has been our big mission from Day 1," Tarter said. "This, what is happening now, getting these guys what they deserve."

'I felt like I was talking to Mel'

Dropping Dimes has an advisory board backed by big names in sports, media and basketball. Among them are Bob Costas, Reggie Miller, George McGinnis, Julius Erving, Myles Turner, Peter Vecsey and Bob Netolicky.

But one name on the board (now in memoriam) is Mel Daniels, and he was the fiercest fighter that Dropping Dimes had, Tarter said.

As Tarter sat in that ABA warehouse downtown last week on the call with the NBA, he said he looked up to the ceiling and thought of Daniels.

"I literally looked up as I was listening to this and I felt like I was talking to Mel," he said. "Too bad Mel is not here to see this in person. This was his idea all along, saying, 'We've got to do something for these guys.'"

As Daniels helped former player Charlie Jordan pick out a new suit in 2015, he talked to IndyStar about how sad it was to see his league and teammates suffer.

"There are some ABA players living under bridges," he said. "They don't have anything. People don't know how bad off they are."

That includes former ABA players, like Randy Denton, who had no idea the men he played with were struggling.

"I didn't stay in touch with anybody and then this thing bubbles up some years ago and my first thought is, 'I'm so sorry,'" said Denton, who played five seasons in the ABA and a year in the NBA "It was emotional seeing those guys suffer."

Denton started following the plights of the players and felt helpless.

"I'm not as bad off as some of these guys. I read these stories and I just cried. I wished I had a million dollars to give them," he said. "I knew these guys. I played with these guys."

While Denton knows the money will help other players more than him, he also said money is not the only reason this NBA deal matters.

"It would mean a lot to me from a basketball standpoint. It would mean a lot because we were as good as the NBA players, we played just as hard," he said. "And we are getting peanuts, getting nothing, no recognition."

Until now.

"The financial benefit will be life changing to many of these former players, who were paid so much less when they played," Tarter said. "That said, not every former ABA player qualifies for the recognition benefit and there will still be players in need."

Even as Dropping Dimes and former players celebrated Tuesday night, Tarter said he knew his work isn't done.

"Dropping Dimes is rededicating itself to continue to assist as best we can, with the respect and dignity these players deserve for what they’ve done for their sport," he said. We’re a small operation, but we’re a determined group.”

Follow Dana Benbow on Twitter @DanaBenbow.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: NBA to pay former ABA players $24.5 million under new pension program

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Toronto FC acquires Canadian midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye from Colorado Rapids

    Toronto FC acquired Mark-Anthony Kaye on Friday, paying the Colorado Rapids a hefty price for the Canadian international midfielder. To get Kaye, Toronto gave up teenage Canadian midfielder Ralph Priso, up to US$1.05 million in general allocation money, a 2023 international roster spot and a first-round MLS SuperDraft pick. Colorado will receive $350,000 in allocation money in 2022 and $425,000 in 2023, plus $250,000 in either 2023 or 2024 allocation money depending on Kaye’s roster status. As p

  • NHL free agents who can shake up the offseason

    Several big names are already off the board but there are still a number of intriguing players hitting the market this week.

  • Former NHLer Andrew Ference shares crazy story from his time with Oilers

    Former Edmonton Oilers captain Andrew Ference was best known as a fiery character in his playing days, and this story from 2014 is another glaring example.

  • Hello, Patrice? New Bruins coach already making right calls

    BOSTON (AP) — Jim Montgomery has a lot of work to do to prepare for his first season as the Boston Bruins' head coach. He knew just where to start: by reaching out to captain Patrice Bergeron to make sure the five-time Selke Award winner will be back in a Bruins uniform for a 19th season. “That was my first phone call,” Montgomery said on Monday at a news conference to meet the local media 10 days after he was hired to replace Bruce Cassidy. “I don’t have to go into the locker room very much if

  • Aaliyah Edwards has 20 points, 10 boards in Canada's win over France

    TORONTO — Aaliyah Edwards had 20 points and 10 rebounds to lift Canada to a 73-56 victory over France on Wednesday night at the inaugural Globl Jam under-23 tournament. Merissah Russell and Shayeann Day-Wilson scored 17 points apiece for the Canadian women, who improved to 3-0. "We were all very confident," Edwards said. "We were 2-0 (coming into game) and we were just building off momentum. "We started this game off strong which really showed how prepared we were." Canada previously defeated Be

  • Xander Schauffele wins Scottish Open in British Open warmup

    NORTH BERWICK, Scotland (AP) — Xander Schauffele keeps making up for lost time. Winless for more than two years, Schauffele picked up his fourth victory in the last 12 months Sunday when he overcame a rough patch in the middle of his round with two key birdies and a par save for an even-par 70 to win the Scottish Open. Next up is another test on Scottish soil, this one the purest of all, the British Open at St. Andrews. Schauffele heads to the home of golf as among the hottest players in the wor

  • Growlers win 2nd game in franchise history in thriller against Rattlers

    The 2022 CEBL season may not be the perfect inaugural campaign for the Newfoundland Growlers, but they picked up their second win in franchise history with a 93-91 victory over the Saskatchewan Rattlers on Saturday at Memorial University. Brandon Sampson scored the Elam Ending layup to end the back-and-forth affair, as the CEBL's third-leading point scorer continued his excellent form by leading his team with 22 points while also picking up four rebounds. Terry Thomas also had a strong performan

  • Montreal Canadiens re-sign forward Mchael Pezzetta, defenceman Corey Schueneman

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens signed a pair of depth players Monday. The club announced forward Michael Pezzetta has inked a one-year contract, while defenceman Corey Schueneman agreed to the same term on two-way deal. Pezzetta will earn $US750,000 in 2022-23, while Schueneman is also set to make $750,000, including $350,000 guaranteed, in the NHL level next season, and $275,000 in the American Hockey League. Pezzetta played 51 games for the Canadiens in 2021-22, registering five goals and 1

  • Alliance down Bandits to snap 8-game skid

    The Montreal Alliance snapped an eight-game losing skid with an 89-72 win over the visiting Fraser Valley Bandits on Monday night at the Verdun Auditorium. The Alliance improve to 4-10 on the season with six games left on their schedule. Five players reached double digits in scoring for Montreal, with guard Isiah Osborne leading the way with a game-high 22 points to go along five rebounds and three assists. Nathan Cayo and Hernst Laroche added 16 and 15 points, respectively, while Alain Louis an

  • Leclerc holds on to win Austrian GP, Verstappen 2nd

    SPIELBERG, Austria (AP) — Charles Leclerc revived his Formula One title challenge by holding on to win the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday for a third victory of the season, while his Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz's hopes of a second-place finish ended when his engine blew as he was about to attack Max Verstappen's Red Bull. Leclerc was clearly stressed in the closing laps as his throttle was not working properly, making it more difficult to control his speed into turns. “Yes! Come on!” Leclerc sc

  • Jake Middleton relishing NHL tenure after going last overall

    Jake Middleton has signed a three-year contract with the Minnesota Wild worth $7.35 million and the 26-year-old, who was the last overall pick in the 2014 draft, is relishing his secure NHL future.

  • Maple Leafs trade out of first round to erase another mistake

    Kyle Dubas has now spent a first-round pick to eliminate a problem for a second time in four years. Only in moving back in the draft to cut ties with Petr Mrazek on Thursday night, he was erasing his own mistake.

  • Blackhawks' tank job is blatant and understandable

    Chicago is tearing down its roster in a full rebuild that will get worse before it gets better but with Connor Bedard and a strong draft class on offer next season, the Blackhawks strategy is an understandable one, even if not palatable to hockey fans.&nbsp;

  • Senators land big fish in Alex DeBrincat

    The Ottawa Senators have the makings of an impressive forward core after landing perennial 40-goal man Alex DeBrincat in a trade with Chicago.

  • Three-time Cup winner Duncan Keith announces retirement after 17 NHL seasons

    EDMONTON — Family brought Duncan Keith to Edmonton after a stellar run as the backbone of the Chicago Blackhawks' defence. And following one solid season with the Oilers, family is why Keith feels he's in a good place to end his NHL career after 17 seasons, three Stanley Cups and two Norris Trophy awards as the league's top defenceman. Keith announced his retirement Tuesday, at times fighting back tears during a press conference as he thanked teammates, coaches and family members for helping him

  • Inflation, rising fees are pricing families, kids out of organized sports

    Mohammed Hussain's three children are all in organized sports. His 14-year-old daughter and two sons, aged 12 and eight, are on hockey teams, and he is upfront about how expensive that can be. "It takes a chunk out of your paycheque," the Edmonton man said. "We feel a punch with the equipment right now. Kids grow like weeds at this age group," Hussain said. "We haven't even gotten into fuel charges ... how much gas people are spending just trying to get the games in. With three kids, we're all o

  • Montreal Canadiens re-sign forward Mchael Pezzetta, defenceman Corey Schueneman

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens signed a pair of depth players Monday. The club announced forward Michael Pezzetta has inked a one-year contract, while defenceman Corey Schueneman agreed to the same term on two-way deal. Pezzetta will earn $US750,000 in 2022-23, while Schueneman is also set to make $750,000, including $350,000 guaranteed, in the NHL level next season, and $275,000 in the American Hockey League. Pezzetta played 51 games for the Canadiens in 2021-22, registering five goals and 1

  • After scrappy win over Panama, Canadian women look to find flow against Costa Rica

    After a frustrating, uneven win over Panama that saw 74 stoppages in play according to coach Bev Priestman, Canada looks to find its flow Monday against Costa Rica at the CONCACAF W Championship in Mexico. The sixth-ranked Canadian women prevailed 1-0 Friday, despite No. 57 Panama's low defensive block and time-wasting tactics. That, combined with an opening 6-0 victory over No. 76 Trinidad and Tobago, earned Olympic champion Canada a berth in the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand with

  • Kicker McCallum, offensive lineman Olafioye enter B.C. Lions' Wall of Fame

    VANCOUVER — The names of kicker Paul McCallum and offensive lineman Jovan Olafioye are being added to the B.C. Lions' Wall of Fame. The former Leos, who won a Grey Cup together in 2011, will be honoured at B.C. Place Stadium on Aug. 6, when B.C. hosts the Edmonton Elks. "Being added to the Wall of Fame with my former teammate and alongside all of the best to have ever played for this franchise is an amazing honour and something I will look back on with pride," McCallum said in a release. "I was

  • Timbers success in Seattle continues, topple Sounders 3-0

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jaroslaw Niezgoda scored in the 24th minute, Santiago Moreno and Dairon Asprilla connected late in the second half and the Portland Timbers remained unbeaten in their past seven regular-season games in Seattle with a 3-0 victory over the Sounders on Saturday. The victory continued a run of success for the Timbers playing three hours to the north against their most heated rival. Portland has not lost a regular-season match to the Sounders in Seattle since May 27, 2017. That stretch