NBA commissioner Adam Silver says he doesn't have to make decision on season until June

NBA commissioner Adam Silver had a conference call Friday with executive director of the National Basketball Players Association Michele Roberts, Chris Paul and media members to discuss the league’s ongoing strategy to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

Silver said he doesn’t have to make a decision on whether to resume the season until some point in June, but said there would be no fans present for games and that many cities have contacted him about hosting the resumed season.

Silver said it’s less risky to restart the season in a single location or perhaps two, and that he’s not ruling out Toronto as a possible site, although the preference is to keep the games in the U.S. Silver said Orlando and Las Vegas are options if the season were to continue.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

More from Yahoo Sports:



