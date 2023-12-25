NBA Christmas Day: Lakers vs. Celtics; score, highlights, updates, news

LeBron James and the Lakers host the Celtics on Christmas. (Meg Oliphant/Getty Images ) (Meg Oliphant via Getty Images)

The longstanding history between the Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics continues in a holiday showdown.

Both teams are chasing the goal of being the first franchise to reach 18 NBA championships. Recent events say the NBA’s third 2023 Christmas Day matchup will be exciting, as the teams met twice last season and went to overtime in both contests.

Boston won each game by four points.There are so many narratives at play and plenty of star power. It’s the inaugural in-season tournament champion Lakers vs. the favorites to win the NBA title. Can LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the Lakers defeat Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and the Celtics in their first encounter of the current campaign?

In earlier action, the New York Knicks beat the Milwaukee Bucks, and the Denver Nuggets topped the Golden State Warriors.