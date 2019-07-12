NBA championship odds 2020: Odds for Thunder, Rockets adjusted after Russell Westbrook-Chris Paul blockbuster

The latest NBA megatrade left everyone's head spinning. Here's how the Vegas odds have moved in wake of the deal.

The latest NBA megatrade left everyone's head spinning. Here's how the Vegas odds have moved in wake of the deal.

The latest NBA megatrade left everyone's head spinning. Here's how the Vegas odds have moved in wake of the deal.

The NBA is truly a 24/7 league now.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Thursday night that the Oklahoma City Thunder were trading Russell Westbrook to the Houston Rockets in exchange for Chris Paul and multiple first-round draft picks.

The blockbuster trade was the latest move in an NBA offseason that seems to get crazier with each passing day.

Not only has the balance of power seen a major shift in recent weeks, so have the Vegas odds for who is favored to win the 2020 NBA Finals.

Last week, before the Thunder shipped Paul George to the Clippers and Westbrook to the Rockets, OKC's title odds according to the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook were 30-1. As of Thursday night, those odds had jumped to 500-1.

The Rockets' odds have gone the other way, from 10-1 to 8-1, tied with the Sixers for the fourth-best odds, per Westgate.

Other sports books have shifted their odds for the Thunder and Rockets accordingly. Bovada lists the Rockets at 14-1 and the Thunder are 100-1. Caesars Palace has the Rockets at +700 (7-1).


You might want to place your bets if you haven't already, because knowing the NBA, another mind-bending trade could be right around the corner.


