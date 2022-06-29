NBA champion. Finals MVP. Davidson grad. Steph Curry adds ESPY host to list of accolades

This month alone, Steph Curry won his fourth NBA championship and learned his No. 30 retired will be at Davidson College. On Wednesday, Curry announced he would be the host of this year’s ESPYS.

“I’ve had the pleasure of attending The ESPYS but never imagined I’d have the privilege of hosting this special event,” Curry, who grew up in Charlotte, said in a news release. “As someone who loves the intersection of sports and entertainment, I look forward to delivering an exciting show for the fans while we celebrate the athletes who created the top moments of the year.”

The ESPYS will air on ABC at 8 p.m. July 20 from Los Angeles. The annual award show, presented by ESPN, honors athletes, their achievements and recognizes “unforgettable” sport moments from 2021-22.

This will be the 13-year NBA veteran point guard’s first time as an ESPYS host.

“Steph has long been one of the brightest stars in the sports constellation, and we’re thrilled to have him share his passion for sports, his wit and his boundless talent with The ESPYS,” Rob King, executive editor-at-large for ESPN content said in the release. ”He’s a singular performer who’ll undoubtedly add luster to our celebration of some of this year’s most compelling moments.”

The Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry (30) holds the NBA Finals MVP trophy as he greets fans during the championship parade in San Francisco on Monday, June 20, 2022. Curry, who grew up in Charlotte, will host the ESPYS on July 20.

This announcement comes almost two weeks after Davidson College announced it would retire Curry’s jersey number in August. It took 13 years for this honor because Davidson had a policy that wouldn’t let players that didn’t graduate have their jerseys retired, The Charlotte Observer previously reported. The Golden State Warriors selected Curry in the 2009 NBA Draft after his junior season.

Curry is no stranger to being on TV. He, along with wife, Ayesha, debuted their show “About Last Night” on HBO Max in February. The show pits celebrity couples against each other in challenges and trivia, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Steph Curry graduated from Charlotte Christian, and Ayesha from Weddington High School. His father, Dell, played with the Charlotte Hornets and serves as the team’s TV analyst.

Steph Curry, the NBA’s all-time leader in 3-pointers, also co-founded the multimedia company Unanimous Media in 2018. The company serves as an executive producer to the ABC sports reality competition series “Holey Moley,” which is in its fourth season.

Erick Peyton, co-founder of Unanimous Media with Curry, will serve as a co-executive producer on the ESPYS, the release said.

Curry and Peyton’s company was part of the team behind the Oscar-winning documentary “The Queen of Basketball” about Lusia “Lucy” Harris’ journey to becoming the first woman drafted by an NBA team.