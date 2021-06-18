Report: Celtics trading Kemba Walker and 2 picks to Thunder for Al Horford, Moses Brown, 2023 pick
Kemba Walker's time with the Celtics is over. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojanrowski, the Boston Celtics are trading Walker, plus the No. 16 overall pick in the 2021 draft and a 2025 second-round pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder. In return, the Celtics are getting Al Horford, Moses Brown, and a 2023 second-round pick.
