NBA players to end boycott, resume playoffs with plan for 'improved ways to make social justice statements'

The Bucks' decision to boycott Wednesday's game against the Magic didn't just create a domino effect throughout the NBA. It caused a movement across several professional sports leagues in the United States.

In addition to the three NBA playoff games that were postponed following Milwaukee's boycott, multiple MLB, MLS and WNBA games were put on hold as athletes voiced their anger, sadness and frustration following the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis. It's clear players are fed up with the lack of real action from those in power.

MORE: Kenny Smith walks off 'NBA on TNT' set in support of boycott

Now there is one big question hanging over the NBA: What happens next?

Here's everything we know so far about the player boycott based on the latest reporting and what could happen next.

Why did the Bucks decide to boycott Wednesday's game?

A video released Sunday night showed Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, being shot multiple times in the back by police officers as he attempted to get into his SUV. Blake's three children, ages 3, 5 and 8, were reportedly inside the vehicle. Blake family attorney Ben Crump said Blake is paralyzed and it would "take a miracle" for him to walk again.

More than three hours after the Bucks were scheduled to start Game 5 of their first-round series against the Magic, Milwaukee players delivered a message demanding accountability. Bucks guards Sterling Brown and George Hill read a team statement to media members outside the team's locker room Wednesday night that called for the Wisconsin State Legislature to "take up meaningful measures to address issues of police accountability, brutality and criminal justice reform."

Full statement from the Milwaukee Bucks: pic.twitter.com/jjGEyVcCmB — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) August 26, 2020

The Bucks' statement, in full:

"The past four months have shed a light on the ongoing racial injustices facing our African American communities. Citizens around the country have used their voices and platforms to speak out against these wrongdoings. "Over the last few days in our home state of Wisconsin, we've seen the horrendous video of Jacob Blake being shot in the back seven times by a police officer in Kenosha, and the additional shooting of protestors. Despite the overwhelming plea for change, there has been no action, so our focus today cannot be on basketball. "When we take the court and represent Milwaukee and Wisconsin, we are expected to play at a high level, give maximum effort and hold each other accountable. We hold ourselves to that standard, and in this moment, we are demanding the same from our lawmakers and law enforcement. "We are calling for justice for Jacob Blake and demand the officers be held accountable. For this to occur, it is imperative for the Wisconsin State Legislature to reconvene after months of inaction and take up meaningful measures to address issues of police accountability, brutality and criminal justice reform. We encourage all citizens to educate themselves, take peaceful and responsible action, and remember to vote on Nov. 3."

The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association announced the postponement of three playoff games (Magic vs. Bucks, Thunder vs. Rockets and Trail Blazers vs. Lakers) scheduled to be played Wednesday shortly after the Bucks decided to boycott Game 5. The league said each game will be rescheduled, but no makeup dates have been announced.

Milwaukee's decision, which was reportedly sparked by a Hill-led pregame discussion, caught the rest of the NBA off-guard, including the team's front office. Still, the Bucks' three principal team owners — Marc Lasry, Wes Edens and Jamie Dinan — released a joint statement Wednesday night saying they "fully support" the players' decision.

"Although we did not know beforehand, we would have wholeheartedly agreed with them," they wrote. "The only way to bring about change is to shine a light on the racial injustices that are happening in front of us. Our players have done that and we will continue to stand alongside them and demand accountability and change."

Are NBA players going to boycott the rest of the 2019-20 season?

After it became clear games would not be held Wednesday, multiple reports emerged indicating players would hold a meeting at 8 p.m. ET to discuss the state of the season. Coaches were in attendance as well, but they were asked to leave at one point, according to ESPN's Zach Lowe.