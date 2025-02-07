NBA buyout candidates: Ben Simmons among possible players available

The NBA trade deadline has come and gone, but there are still moves all 30 teams could potentially make.

Teams will begin to explore the buyout market to add any additional pieces and depth to their respective rosters.

Most buyout candidates are usually players on expiring contracts who are waived by their current team and become immediately eligible to sign with another team.

The bulk of this year's salaries have been paid with just nine weeks left in the regular season, which may make it easier to arrange an acceptable buyout amount.

Here are some of the more notable buyout candidates available:

Ben Simmons will likely be a free agent soon.

Ben Simmons could draw interest

The Brooklyn Nets are reportedly working with Ben Simmons to buy out his contract.

The veteran player is in his third season with the Nets and has started 24 of the 33 games he's played while averaging 6.2 points, 6.9 assists and 5.2 rebounds.

Reports have indicated that the three-time All-Star has drawn interest from several teams, including the Los Angeles Clippers and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

He is in the final year of a five-year, max contract that he initially signed with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Who is currently available on the buyout market?

There were at least five players waived as of Thursday afternoon.

The Washington Wizards officially waived guards Reggie Jackson and Sidy Cissoko.

The Wizards had just acquired Jackson in a trade with the 76ers. Cissoko was initially traded by the San Antonio Spurs and sent to the Sacramento Kings on Monday before he was moved again to Washington on Wednesday as part of the trade for center Jonas Valanciunas.

The Oklahoma City Thunder waived Daniel Theis after acquiring the forward on Wednesday in a trade with the New Orleans Pelicans. Theis, who is currently dealing with a thumb injury, had started nine of the 38 games he played for the Pelicans this season. He's averaged just 4.3 points and 4.3 rebounds. The move helps open up a roster spot for OKC.

The 76ers waived forward Pete Nance and the Detroit Pistons waived Wendell Moore Jr.

Bruce Brown Jr. is another player to watch

Brown could also be another buyout prospect after he was traded by the Toronto Raptors to the New Orleans Pelicans as part of the package for Brandon Ingram.

Brown has averaged 8.4 points and 3.8 rebounds in 18 games off the bench for the Raptors this season.

