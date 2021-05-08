NBA: Bojan Bogdanovic scores 48 points, Jazz rally to beat Nuggets; 76ers inch closer top spot in East

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
The Associated Press
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Salt Lake City: Bojan Bogdanovic scored a career-high 48 points to rally the Utah Jazz past the Denver Nuggets 127-120 on Friday night.

Bogdanovic went 16 of 23 from the field " making a career-high eight 3-pointers " to lead the NBA-leading Jazz to their fourth straight victory. He also had eight rebounds.

Jordan Clarkson added 21 points and eight assists. Rudy Gobert had 14 points and nine rebounds, and Georges Niang chipped in 13 points " all in the second half.

Michael Porter, Jr. scored 31 points for Denver. Nikola Jokic added 24 points, 13 assists, and nine rebounds, Paul Millsap had 20 points and Austin Rivers 18.

Utah did not trail over the final 11:22 of the fourth quarter after Niang hit back-to-back shots to give the Jazz a 103-99 lead.

Denver scored just one basket over a six-minute stretch and couldn't quite erase the resulting deficit.

SUNS 128, KNICKS 105

Phoenix: Deandre Ayton scored 26 points, a feisty Chris Paul added 17 points and 11 assists and Phoenix beat New York to stay in the hunt for the top record in the NBA.

The Suns stunned the Knicks by taking a 90-88 lead into the fourth quarter after scoring four points in less than a second. Torrey Craig tipped in Devin Booker's miss with 0.8 seconds left and Cameron Payne stole the in-bounds pass and made a layup.

It was the Suns' first lead since the first quarter and they never relinquished it, scoring 38 points in the fourth while making 8 of 12 3-pointers.

It got tense midway through the fourth when Knicks forward Taj Gibson knocked Paul to the ground and was called for a flagrant foul. Paul got up angry and started jawing with Thibodeau before Suns coach Monty Williams came on the court and pulled the point guard away.

Julius Randle led New York with 24 points and 11 rebounds. R.J. Barrett had 23 points.

76ERS 109, PELICANS 107

Philadelphia: Joel Embiid had 37 points and 13 rebounds to the tune of "MVP! MVP!" chants and Philadelphia beat New Orleans to inch closer toward securing the top spot in the East.

The 76ers won their season-high seventh straight game and have a three-game lead over Brooklyn and Milwaukee in the Eastern Conference.

Embiid made two free throws with 1:39 left to bring the Sixers within one, then grabbed a defensive rebound on the other end to set up Tobias Harris' 3 with 1:10 left that made it 109-107. Philadelphia forced two turnovers to seal the victory.

Jaxson Hayes scored 19 points for the Pelicans, playing with Zion Williamson sidelined indefinitely by a fractured left finger.

TRAIL BLAZERS 106, LAKERS 101

Portland: Damian Lillard had 38 points to lead Portland past Los Angeles for the tiebreaker over its Western Conference foe as the season winds to a close.

Lillard had five 3-pointers for the Blazers, who were back at home after going 5-1 on a six-game trip. They were welcomed back to Portland with fans allowed at the Moda Center for the first time this season.

Anthony Davis had 36 points and 12 rebounds for the Lakers. They were without LeBron James for the third straight game. Los Angeles has lost eight of its last 10 games.

Portland moved into sixth, a game up on Los Angeles, and also secured the tiebreaker.

BUCKS 141, ROCKETS 133

Milwaukee: Brook Lopez had 24 points and Khris Middleton scored 21 of his 23 in the second half to help Milwaukee beat short-handed Houston for its fifth consecutive victory.

The Bucks tied Brooklyn for second place in the Eastern Conference standings. The Bucks also have the tiebreaker advantage over Brooklyn because they won two of their their three regular-season meetings.

Jrue Holiday added 20 points, and Giannis Antetokounmpo had 17 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists. KJ Martin had 26 points and seven assists " both career highs " as well as seven rebounds for the Rockets before fouling out.

MAVERICKS 110, CAVALIERS 90

Dallas: Luka Doncic scored 24 points in 23 minutes and Dallas kept the prime spot in a tight race to avoid the Western Conference play-in tournament with a breezy victory over Cleveland.

Dallas guaranteed it would remain in fifth place in the West, a game ahead of either the Los Angeles Lakers or Portland with five games remaining.

Tim Hardaway Jr. added 20 points for the Mavericks, who didn't trail after going ahead 4-2 while the undermanned Cavaliers lost their ninth consecutive game, one short of their longest skid of the season. The teams play again Sunday in Cleveland.

The already injury-riddled Cavaliers had to play without Kevin Love, who was sidelined after banging knees with Portland's Enes Kanter two nights earlier in a 141-105 loss to the Trail Blazers. Collin Sexton scored 27 points for the Cavaliers.

BULLS 121, CELTICS 99

Chicago: Zach LaVine and Coby White each scored 25 points and Chicago overcame a big effort by Kemba Walker to beat Boston.

With their playoff hopes fading and fans at the United Center for the first time this season, the Bulls led by 21 in the third quarter and put this one away after Boston got within eight in the fourth, scoring 12 straight.

Chicago pulled within three games of Washington and 3 1/2 of Indiana for the final spots in the Eastern Conference play-in tournament with five to play.

Walker scored 33 points for Boston.

HEAT 121, TIMBERWOLVES 112

Miami: Tyler Herro returned after a six-game absence and scored 27 points, Jimmy Butler had 25 and Miami beat Minnesota to move back into the No. 6 spot in the Eastern Conference.

Goran Dragic added 23 points for Miami. Herro, who had been out with right foot soreness, was 10 of 13 from the field and 6 of 8 from 3-point range for Miami (36-31).

The win, combined with a loss at Chicago by Boston, allowed the Heat to pass the Celtics in the standings. Miami opens a two-game series in Boston on Sunday, the teams battling to avoid having to be part of the play-in tournament that awaits the teams finishing between No. 7 and No. 10 in each conference.

Karl-Anthony Towns scored 14 of his 27 points in the fourth quarter for Minnesota.

HORNETS 122, MAGIC 112

Charlotte: Terry Rozier scored 28 points, LaMelo Ball added 27 points and Charlotte beat Orlando to inch closer to a spot in the play-in tournament.

The Hornets needed a win and a loss by Chicago to Boston to clinch a berth, but the Bulls beat the Celtics. Charlotte can clinch a spot in the play-in tournament with a victory Sunday over New Orleans.

Dwayne Bacon had a career-high 28 points for Orlando.

SPURS 113, KINGS 104

Sacramento: Dejounte Murray scored 10 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter and San Antonio beat Sacramento to end a five-game losing streak and strengthen their hold on the final playoff spot in the West.

DeMar DeRozan had 25 points, and Murray added seven assists and six rebounds. The Spurs were coming off back-to-back losses to Utah in a skid that knocked coach Gregg Popovich's team down to 10th place in the West " the final spot for the play-in tournament " before holding off a Kings team that won its last four.

Terence Davis scored 24 points for the Kings.

Also See: NBA: Devin Booker, Suns end Knicks' 9-game win streak; Thunder suffer 14th straight loss

NBA: Julius Randle stars as New York Knicks win ninth straight game; Dallas Mavericks beat Los Angeles Lakers

NBA: Jayson Tatum explodes for 60 points, Celtics roar back from 32-point deficit; Kings spoil LeBron James return

Read more on Sports by Firstpost.

Latest Stories

  • TNT reportedly courting Wayne Gretzky to fill 'Barkley-like' analyst role

    Could Wayne Gretzky become the NHL's Charles Barkley at Turner Sports?

  • Pedro Martinez, David Ortiz upset at the 'shameful' way Angels handled Albert Pujols situation

    David Ortiz believes a player of Albert Pujols' caliber should have been allowed to determine the end of his career.

  • Fantasy Hockey: Handing out year-end awards after an NHL season like no other

    With the NHL season winding down, we give out our prestigious Fantasy Hockey awards, including the Golden Donut, MVP, Top Performance and more.

  • Reds LHP Wade Miley throws MLB's fourth no-hitter of 2021

    Four no-hitters in less than two months. Totally normal.

  • Yuli Gurriel's career night helps lift Astros over Blue Jays

    Yuli Gurriel homered and tied a career high with four hits while driving in four runs to lead the Houston Astros to a 10-4 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night.

  • Zion Williamson out indefinitely with fractured ring finger

    Pelicans VP David Griffin blamed how refs have officiated Williamson in the paint.

  • Nick Nurse calls report on Nate Bjorkgren’s time in Toronto a 'bald-faced lie'

    Nick Nurse defended his former assistant and called out one particular detail of the story he says is "100 percent false."

  • Capitals' Tom Wilson shocked by reaction to brawl vs. Rangers

    Tom Wilson didn’t see anything wrong with his actions from Monday night’s game against the New York Rangers.

  • Tom Brady reportedly urged players to stand united on changing offseason workout rules on NFLPA call

    Tom Brady believes the players should push for a modified offseason.

  • Ryan Benoit pulled from UFC Fight Night for not making weight, sent to hospital

    Ryan Benoit was sent to the hospital after trying failing to make weight.

  • The 14 best moments from a nightmarish Raptors season

    Even in this wretched season, the Raptors have blessed us with some positive and fun moments.

  • Aussie basketball star threatens Olympic boycott over 'whitewashed' photos

    Liz Cambage doubled down on her comments in an early morning Instagram stories post.

  • McDavid could join exclusive club with unanimous MVP

    If Connor McDavid wins every vote for the Hart Trophy, he'll join Steph Curry, Tom Brady and Wayne Gretzky as the only unanimously voted MVPs in big-four sports history.

  • Canelo Alvarez vs. Billy Joe Saunders: Date, time, how to watch

    Watch Canelo Alvarez take on Billy Joe Saunders live on DAZN this Saturday.

  • Watch live Premier League and Serie A this weekend with a free trial

    The final four of the Champions League will reach its riveting end, while two domestic ties carry heavy European implications for next year.

  • Don't miss a thing: Subscribe to the Raptors Reaction newsletter

    Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.

  • Saddiq Bey’s biggest motivator - and critic - may be his mom

    Drewana Bey played college ball at UNC-Charlotte, and not long after gave birth to her son Saddiq. As she told Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill, Mom was at times Saddiq’s harshest critic - and maybe even one of his doubters. But after proving her wrong time and again, she knows at the NBA level that her son is just getting started.

  • Slater hits tiebreaking HR, Giants beat Padres 5-4

    SAN FRANCISCO — Austin Slater hit a tiebreaking homer in the seventh inning and the San Francisco Giants beat the San Diego Padres 5-4 Friday night. Slater led off the inning with an opposite-field drive to right against right-hander Keone Kela (2-2). Slater scored three runs despite entering the game in a 3-for-25 slide, including 11 straight hitless at-bats before the homer. Buster Posey hit a two-run homer and Evan Longoria had a two-run single for the Giants, who improved to 11-3 at Oracle Park this season. San Francisco moved 1 1/2 games ahead of San Diego for the NL West lead on a night they celebrated Hall of Famer Willie Mays a day after his 90th birthday. Camilo Doval (1-1) pitched a scoreless seventh for the win, and Jake McGee closed out his eighth save with three strikeouts in the ninth. The Giants jumped ahead 4-0 on Posey’s homer in the third inning off starter Blake Snell and Longoria’s two-run hit in the fifth off right-hander Austin Adams. Posey’s opposite-field drive to right was his eighth homer of the year, already exceeding his 2019 total of seven. The six-time All-Star sat out last season due to family concerns caused by the pandemic. Snell lasted 4 2/3 innings and was charged with four runs. San Diego pulled even in the sixth. Giants starter Anthony DeSclafani entered the inning with a one-hitter, but that evaporated as Trent Grisham belted a two-run homer. Eric Hosmer also clobbered a two-run homer off Sam Selman. Mays was ferried for a lap around the warning track in a classic, aquamarine blue-and-cream-colored 1956 Oldsmobile. Recorded tributes to Mays from numerous celebrities inside and outside of baseball appeared before and throughout the game. A partial list: former President George W. Bush, baseball commissioners Bud Selig (former) and Rob Manfred (current), Derek Jeter, Alex Rodriguez, Ken Griffey Jr., Dusty Baker, Orlando Cepeda, Snoop Dogg, Wayne Gretzky, Magic Johnson and Tom Brady. Barry Bonds, baseball’s all-time home run leader and Mays’ godson, not only taped a video but also was shown next to the “Say Hey Kid” in his suite as public-address announcer Renel Brooks-Moon led fans in singing “Happy Birthday” before the top of the fourth inning. Mays received a cake shaped like a fielder’s glove with a frosting-covered “ball” in the pocket. Said Posey before the game, “When you think of the name ‘Willie Mays,’ it’s almost a mythological type of name. It has the same feeling as a Babe Ruth or Lou Gehrig.” TRAINER’S ROOM Giants: Manager Gabe Kapler announced the shuffling of San Francisco’s outfield personnel as Mike Yastrzemski left the 10-day injured list and Alex Dickerson went on it. Dickerson was shelved with a right shoulder bruise which he sustained Wednesday at Colorado. Yastrzemski, who missed the Giants’ previous 10 games with a mild left oblique strain, didn’t start Friday but is expected to rejoin the lineup Saturday, Kapler said. The Giants also reinstated left-hander Jarlin Garcia, who had been nursing a strained left groin, from the 10-day injured list. Padres: Manager Jayce Tingler said LHP Ryan Weathers threw a light bullpen Friday and RHP Dinelson Lamet will throw a light bullpen Saturday. The Padres have not announced a starter for Sunday but it could be either Lamet or Weathers. Both pitched in a 2-1 loss to Pittsburgh on Tuesday night. Lamet, who had been on the injured list with right forearm inflammation, started and went two innings and Weathers, who came out of his previous outing with a sore left arm, went three innings. UP NEXT The series continues Saturday with Padres right-hander Joe Musgrove opposing Giants righty Kevin Gausman. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Chris Haft, The Associated Press

  • NBA playoff tracker: Lakers slide into play-in tournament territory

    You ready for LeBron vs. Steph in the play-in tournament?

  • Canada's Einarson beats China 6-4, qualifies for playoffs at world curling playdowns

    CALGARY — The path to the playoffs was a bumpy one for Canada's Kerri Einarson at the world women's curling championship. Now that she's cleared the hurdle of making the six-team cut, she can leave her uneven 7-6 round-robin record behind and concentrate on getting to the podium. Einarson beat China's Yu Han 6-4 on Friday morning and secured a playoff spot later in the day when Germany lost to Switzerland. Einarson also secured a berth for Canada at the 2022 Olympics. "It's such a relief," Einarson said. "I'm not going to lie. I didn't think it was going to be that stressful, but it was." Canada will play in a qualification game Saturday morning against Sweden. The semifinals are scheduled for later in the day with the medal games set for Sunday at WinSport's Markin MacPhail Centre. Einarson and her Manitoba-based team of Val Sweeting, Shannon Birchard and Briane Meilleur struggled mightily at the start with just one victory in their first six games. They rebounded to get back to the .500 mark and then delivered in their round-robin finale. "We never gave up and we just kept battling out there," Einarson said. "I'm so proud of us and where we have put ourselves -- into the playoffs." Silvana Tirinzoni, the defending champ, needed only eight ends to complete an 8-3 win over the three-player German side skipped by Daniela Jentsch in the afternoon. The first-place Swiss side finished 12-1. Russia's Alina Kovaleva (11-2) and reigning Olympic champion Anna Hasselborg of Sweden (10-3) also locked up playoff berths earlier in the competition. Denmark (8-5) moved into fourth place and American Tabitha Peterson (7-6) locked up the other playoff spot later in the day. The No. 3 seed Swedes will meet No. 6 Canada in one qualification game and No. 4 Denmark will play No. 5 U.S. in the other. Switzerland and Russia earned byes to the semifinals. The Canadian team put some early pressure on China and it paid off with steals. Yu rubbed a guard in the first end to give Canada a deuce and Einarson stole a single in the fourth. Canada stole another point in the eighth end and ran China out of stones in the 10th to win it. "It's been an absolute roller-coaster," Einarson said of her week. "Sometimes we'd just dig ourselves in a hole and we'd just battle back." At the start of the morning session, Canada was one of seven teams with a chance of earning one of three remaining playoff berths. South Korea's EunJung Kim (7-6), Scotland (6-7) and Germany (6-7) just missed the cut. The rest of the 14-team standings included China (6-7), Japan's Sayaka Yoshimura (5-8), Anna Kubeskova of the Czech Republic (3-10), Italy's Stefania Constantini (2-11) and Estonia's Marie Turmann (1-12). Television and streaming coverage resumed Friday morning. Seven members of the event broadcast team tested positive for COVID-19, forcing a five-day coverage shutdown and postponement of one session. After repeated negative tests from other broadcast crew members, Alberta Health approved a World Curling Federation proposal to resume coverage with minimal staff for the final three days of competition. Staffers who tested positive remain in isolation and are being monitored by medical officials. Athletes and team officials are staying at a different hotel than broadcast staff. Canada is looking to return to the podium for the first time since Jennifer Jones won gold in 2018 at North Bay, Ont. Chelsea Carey represented Canada in 2019 at Silkeborg, Denmark but didn't make the playoffs. Last year's championship was cancelled due to the pandemic. Brendan Bottcher represented Canada at the world men's curling championship last month in the curling bubble. He reached the six-team playoffs but lost the qualification game. The women's world championship is the last of seven competitions to be played in the bubble at the Canada Olympic Park venue. This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 7, 2021. The Canadian Press