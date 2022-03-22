NBA betting: Why we like Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks on Tuesday night

Now that we have a few days to catch our breath after the first two rounds of the NCAA tournament, it's time to focus on the NBA. Despite the small five-game slate, Tuesday night's action holds plenty of significance. Eight of the 10 teams on the schedule are currently jockeying for postseason position as we wind down to the final few weeks of the regular season.

After the Milwaukee Bucks moved a half-game ahead of the 76ers for the No.2 seed, Philadelphia answered Monday night with a 113-106 win over Eastern Conference-leading Miami Heat. It was big for the 76ers to gain a game in the standings while resting their top two stars, Joel Embiid and James Harden. The defending champion Bucks host the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday night with a chance to take back their spot in the standings. I have a play on that game along with the nightcap for this week's NBA side, total and prop bets.

Milwaukee -7.5 over Chicago

The Bucks have struggled to reward bettors on their home court for most of the season, but this is one opponent that they should be able to handle with ease. Chicago was able to stop the bleeding and snap its three-game losing streak with a home win over Toronto on Monday night. However, the Bulls are still 2-8 ATS in their last 10 games, where their offensive rating has dipped to 27th in the league. Chicago has been unable to regain its early-season form despite getting healthier.

Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo warms up before an NBA basketball game on March 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Milwaukee is 10th in net rating in March while catching Chicago in a tough scheduling spot. The Bulls returned home for just one game after a West Coast trip where they lost all three games by an average of 17 points. Now, they are right back on the road to face a motivated Milwaukee team. The Bucks are on a 6-2 ATS run, and I don't think Chicago is executing well enough offensively to hang here.

L.A. Clippers at Denver Nuggets over 222.5

Here is another scheduling spot we can use to our advantage. Five of the last six games for L.A. have been on the road with Tuesday night possibly being the toughest in Denver. The Clippers' typically solid defense has allowed 120 points or more in each of its last two road games and takes on Denver, which is in a 4-1 run to the over.

Denver's last three games have had combined scores of 236, 235, and 228, with the lowest total coming at the hands of the best defensive team in the NBA: the Boston Celtics. Considering the Clippers allow the sixth-most points to centers this season, I am betting Nikola Jokic delivers in a big way and Denver's offense is able to carry this total home for us.

Klay Thompson over 22.5 points

Golden State's loss to San Antonio confirmed that it cannot afford to take any team lightly in its final 11 games. Without Steph Curry, the Warriors are in jeopardy of sliding out of the third seed with Utah trailing them by three games in the loss column. After a slow start cost them against the Spurs, Steve Kerr should have the Warriors dialed in from the opening tip.

This is a prime spot for Klay Thompson to step up and give the Warriors a scoring burst against Orlando. Before the Magic's five-point win against the Thunder, they allowed 51- and 60-point games to Saddiq Bey and Kyrie Irving, respectively. The two players made 69% of their 3-point attempts, draining a combined 18 threes on only 26 attempts in those two consecutive games. There are only three teams worse at defending the three than Orlando. The opportunity will be there for Thompson to take over this game and carry Golden State to a much-needed win.

Stats provided by teamrankings.com, evanalytics, and nba.com.