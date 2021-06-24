NBA betting: Pick against the spread for Game 3 between the Clippers and Suns

Phoenix Suns (-1) at Los Angeles Clippers, Total: 218.5

It’s a pivot point for the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Clippers enter Game 3 against the Suns in the same spot they entered Game 3 against the Mavericks and Game 3 against the Jazz: Down 0-2.

Los Angeles won Game 3 in both of those series. The Clippers never went down 3-0. And if Los Angeles goes down 3-0 on Wednesday night, it’s nearly impossible to see how the Clippers will advance to the NBA Finals. No team has ever come back from a 3-0 deficit to win a playoff series in the NBA.

Chris Paul is set to be back for the Suns in Game 3 while Kawhi Leonard’s status is still in doubt for the Clippers. The Clippers have played their last four games without Leonard and are 5-1 against the spread in their last six games. The only game that Los Angeles hasn’t covered came in Game 1 when the Suns won by six after they were favored by four.

Phoenix, meanwhile is 1-13 straight up in its last 14 road games against the Clippers.

With Paul back, Leonard likely out and the spread for this game so low, that trend shouldn't continue. The Suns to win are the pick here and the series will effectively be over as of Wednesday night. We know better than to count out the Clippers down 0-2, but this feels like the series that they can't flip.

Prop bet we like: DeAndre Ayton to score 20 or more (+230)

