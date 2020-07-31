NBA betting market report: Zion, LeBron and Kawhi ... go way under

A look at the trends, tidbits and angles of the betting market.

Friday, 8/31

It’s just one night of basketball in the NBA’s return, so we shouldn’t overreact, but scoring was way down.

The Pels-Jazz over/under went off at 222.5 at BetMGM and came in at 210. The Lakers-Clippers matchup was 216.5 and came in at 204.

The markets had adjusted for lower totals for the NBA restart, but this was something. And frankly it was to be expected, with the new environment on Disney’s campus, the new game experience, the emotions of the protest demonstrations and players coming off a long layoff.

Players’ legs looked heavy and there were long stretches of inconsistency on both ends of the court.

A lot of sharp bettors were all over Utah’s Joe Ingles going over 19.5 in total points, rebounds and assists to pick up the slack for Bojan Bogdanovic, a 20-point scorer who is out for the year because of injury. You guessed it: Ingles totaled 18.

And it also should be noted: both underdogs covered — Clippers +4.5 and Jazz +2.5 (outright winner).

The players will correct — as will the betting market — so it will be interesting to see how long there could be value on the unders.

