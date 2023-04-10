NBA betting: Knicks a big underdog to Cavaliers, and other 1st-round series odds

The NBA's play-in tournament starts Tuesday, but we already know four of the first-round series matchups.

That also means BetMGM has odds for four first-round series.

The first round of the NBA playoffs start Saturday and there's still plenty of action before then, but let's take a look at the series odds for the four matchups that are set:

The Cavaliers had a strong breakout season, though this line for the series seems a touch high. The Knicks were pretty good too, finishing 47-35. That doesn't tell the whole story though; after a slow 10-13 start the Knicks went 37-22. They were 17-8 down the stretch.

The Knicks also went 3-1 vs. the Cavaliers, including a 130-116 win at Cleveland on March 31. The Cavs didn't have Jarrett Allen in that game, but the Knicks played without Julius Randle. Randle is still a question for this series, with a sprained ankle that has kept him out two weeks. Hopefully for the Knicks, having until Saturday off will allow Randle to heal and be in the lineup. If Randle can play, this should be a fun series.

Julius Randle and the New York Knicks are underdogs in their first-round playoff series against the Cleveland Cavaliers. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

The oddsmakers aren't giving the Nets much chance in this one. The Nets were probably more competitive than expected after trading Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, but they're still outmanned by a 76ers team that has the presumptive MVP in Joel Embiid. The 76ers just happened to be in an Eastern Conference that has a strong top two in the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics. They should advance fairly easily.

This is some serious disrespect for the Kings, or perhaps a lot of respect for the defending champion Warriors. The Kings, back in the playoffs for the first time since 2006, are the No. 3 seed but they're big +260 underdogs to win the series.

To win the series the Warriors will have to get over one of the weirdest splits you'll see. Golden State was 33-8 at home but just 11-30 on the road. The Warriors were the hotter team coming into the playoffs, which is perhaps a sign that the champs were sleepwalking through the regular season. It still seems wrong to completely dismiss the Kings, who had a very good regular season.

Story continues

Paul George's injury for the Clippers affected this line. George is out with a sprained knee, with no timetable for his return. The Suns would still be favored even if George was healthy, but not at -600 odds.

Is there a chance the Clippers can win the series at +400 odds? The Clippers were 33-19 with Kawhi Leonard in the lineup, though most of those games were with George as well. Kevin Durant didn't play many games with the Suns, but he returned healthy late in the season. Durant came back from an ankle injury and the Suns went 5-0 with him in the lineup, before he sat the final two games. If George doesn't return early in the series, it seems hard to believe the Clippers can get past the Suns.