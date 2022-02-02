NBA betting: Joel Embiid is the new front-runner for MVP

The NBA MVP race has changed more in the last month than Dennis Rodman's hair did during the 90s. After opening the season at +700 to win the Maurice Podoloff Trophy, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid entered January as a +3500 longshot. He's now listed as the favorite on BetMGM, at +225.

Three giant leaps

Embiid has been nuking opponents recently, averaging 38.7 points and 12 rebounds over his last six games. Nearly a third of his damage this season has come at the free throw line, where he leads the league in free throws attempted per contest (11.1). The Cameroonian averaged 34 points per game in January and his 29.1 ppg trails only Kevin Durant, who's sidelined with a sprained MCL. This would be Embiid's first MVP and would link him with childhood hero Hakeem Olajuwon as the only African-born players to ever win the award. It would also mark the first time in NBA history that a foreign player has won MVP in four consecutive seasons.

Reigning MVP and fellow seven-footer Nikola Jokic entered the season tied as the eighth-favorite at +1600 with Hawks guard Trae Young. The Nuggets center finds himself directly behind Embiid at +275, while ten bucks on Young right now would pay out five grand. Jokic currently ranks in the top ten in points (8th), rebounds (2nd), and assists (8th).

The NBA's 2018-19 and 2019-20 MVP, Giannis Antetokounmpo, rounds out the top three betting favorites at +375.

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid averaged 34 points per game in January. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Changing of the old guard?

As 2021 drew to an end, Steph Curry was close to even money to win MVP. Once the "December to Remember" commercials stopped airing, though, Curry had a January he wishes he could forget. In his worst full month of scoring in five years, he shot 10% below his career percentage from beyond the arc. Almost a quarter of the MVP money at BetMGM is on Curry and will be watching him closely down the stretch, hoping for a rebound in his shooting numbers. The three-time NBA champ is currently +450 to claim his third MVP.

Meanwhile, third-year Grizzlies guard Ja Morant is ascending like the stonks meme arrow. A month ago, the former rookie of the year was +8000 to win MVP. After dropping 30-plus points in his last seven games, Morant's odds have dropped to +1000.

Other awards

Morant is also -350 to win most improved player of the year. It's a heavy price to pay at the moment, but it's looking good to those who snatched it up at +3000 before the season started.

Two more big favorites to win awards are a couple of the players we recommended as best bets in our early October NBA roundtable. Cleveland rookie Evan Mobley opened at +800 but is now -250 to take home rookie of the year, while Miami guard Tyler Herro has gone from +2000 to win sixth man of the year to -750.

Stats provided by Basketball Reference, teamrankings.com and nba.com.