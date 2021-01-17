NBA betting for MLK Day: It's LeBron vs. Steph, and Giannis vs. new-look Nets
It’s a nine-game slate for the NBA’s annual MLK Day celebration after the Cleveland Cavaliers-Washington Wizards contest was postponed because of COVID-19 protocols.
Here are a few games we’ll be taking a hard look at:
Orlando Magic (pick ’em) over New York Knicks, noon ET
The Knicks snapped a five-game losing streak Sunday, routing the Boston Celtics 105-75. After a competitive start, it was a welcome sign because it was looking like coach Tom Thibodeau’s intense and grinding style was taking a toll on his players.
The Knicks play the slowest pace in the league, with Julius Randle and RJ Barrett each playing 37.5 minutes a game, tied for second-highest mark in the league. It’s certainly something to ask players to wear themselves out this early in a season, but New York responded well on Sunday. But can the Knicks keep it up on Game 2 of a back-to-back?
On top of all that, the Knicks start a four-game West Coast trip Thursday after this stand-alone home game.
The Magic have also lost five straight — mostly on the road — but check out these opponents: Houston, Dallas, Milwaukee, Boston and Brooklyn. This could be the get-right spot in what was supposed to be a six-game road trip (a Jan. 13 game against the Celtics was canceled). With the Knicks’ big win on Sunday, they are likely overvalued in this matchup.
Milwaukee Bucks (-2.5) over Brooklyn Nets, 7:30 p.m.
With Kyrie Irving remaining on hiatus (although he is listed as questionable for Monday), the Nets bolstered their roster by acquiring another star in James Harden. He had 32 points, 14 assists and 11 rebounds in his Nets debut Saturday, a 122-115 win over the Magic.
With the excitement over Harden, there is a good chance the Nets could be getting too much attention in the market. Milwaukee is a quality team that hasn’t played since Friday. If the Bucks can handle the Nets’ pace or even control it, they could be the side here. A major concern: The Bucks could be looking ahead to Thursday’s prime-time tilt against LeBron and the Lakers.
Los Angeles Lakers (-9) over Golden State Warriors, 10 p.m. ET
This one will be a pair of well-rested teams squaring off. The Lakers last played on Friday night, walloping the New Orleans Pelicans and resting their key players in the fourth quarter.
The Warriors last played on Thursday in a loss to the Denver Nuggets because their Friday matchup at the Phoenix Suns was postponed.
This a TNT game with LeBron James and Anthony Davis facing off against fellow superstar Stephen Curry. James is notorious for not covering during the regular season, but when he has a reason to, he usually rises to the challenge to make a statement. This feels like one those spots.
