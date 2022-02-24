NBA betting: Fade the Warriors comfortably with this betting hack

The NBA is similar to horse racing in that jumping out of the gates to an early lead doesn't guarantee victory, but it certainly helps. BetMGM offers a wager for every NBA game called "Race To," where you can bet on which team will be the first to score five points, 10 points, 15 points, etc. I love these types of wagers, so I spent the All-Star break diving into which teams are consistently hitting 10, 20, and 30 points first in their games, and which teams are smart fades (one of which is very surprising).

The juice is loose

Before we go over the eight teams, let's quickly address the juice on this bet, because it's an extremely important factor. The lines for this wager vary from game to game, depending on which teams are playing and what the game spread is. All this means is that you need to do a bit of math to make certain you're not paying too much juice relative to the percentage at which your team has been hitting that bet. OK, here we go:

Race to 10 points record: 39-21

Race to 20: 37-23

Race to 30: 38-22

The Grizzlies are tops in the NBA against the spread this season, at 40-20. Their style of grit and grind basketball coupled with an MVP-worthy campaign from Ja Morant has made them a bankable team from wire to wire. Ranking sixth in offensive efficiency and seventh in defensive efficiency, they're a perfectly-built squad for this wager.

Bet on them: Race to 10, 20, and 30.

Race to 10 points record: 36-24

Race to 20: 36-24

Race to 30: 40-20

It's no coincidence that Cream City's early-game track record mirrors that of the Grizz. Like Memphis, Milwaukee is anchored by a megastar in Giannis Antetokounmpo and rolls out a starting five that can fill up the basket as easily as they can hound you on defense. Also, both teams have swept the race to 10, 20, and 30 in 29 of their 60 games this season.

Bet on them: Race to 10, 20, and 30.

Race to 10 points record: 32-27

Race to 20: 39-20

Race to 30: 37-22

Miami has dealt with a bevy of injuries and COVID protocols this season, but Eric Spoelstra has weathered the storm with his "next man up" mentality, getting the most out of role players like Max Strus, Gabe Vincent, and Caleb Martin. His team leads the NBA in average first quarter margin and are especially good at home. When they're completely healthy, Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry, P.J. Tucker, and Bam Adebayo are a nightmare lineup for opposing teams to try and score against (sorry, Duncan Robinson).

Bet on them: Race to 20 and 30.

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors are odds-on favorites to win this year's NBA title. (Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports)

Race to 10 points record: 31-27

Race to 20: 37-21

Race to 30: 30-28

This team is as weird as an NBA franchise in Utah being named "the Jazz." They're OK at reaching 10 points first, very good at reaching 20 first, and then just OK again at being the first to 30. The only explanation I have for this is that the Jazz have been emanating odd vibes for decades.

Bet on them: Race to 20.

Race to 10 points record: 26-32

Race to 20: 16-42

Race to 30: 17-41

Once you get past the first few minutes of the game, the wheels begin to fall off the Pistons. They're second-worst in the NBA in offensive efficiency and they've only won the race to 20 points in back-to-back games one time this season. Detroit has failed to score 20 points first in 15 of their last 17 contests.

Fade them: Race to 20 and 30.

Race to 10 points record: 26-34

Race to 20: 21-39

Race to 30: 20-40

Maybe this young Orlando squad will end up being magical some day, but right now they're looking like an overwhelmed Mickey Mouse in the beginning of Fantasia. They hold the NBA's worst record and have been the first team to hit 20 points in just three of their last 19 outings.

Fade them: Race to 20 and 30.

Race to 10 points record: 17-41

Race to 20: 23-35

Race to 30: 20-38

As the only team averaging less than a point per possession, OKC is the league's least efficient offense. If they end up shutting down Shai Gilgeous-Alexander again near the end of this season, this offense could look so bad that even Seattle wouldn't take them back.

Fade them: Race to 10. Race to 20 and 30 if SGA is out.

Race to 10 points record: 27-32

Race to 20: 31-28

Race to 30: 35-24

The favorite to win this year's NBA title, the 42-17 Golden State Warriors, have scored the first 10 points of a game as often as the Pistons and Magic. That may seem surprising, but there's actually a very logical explanation as to why. Nearly half of the shots Golden State takes are three-pointers, which means that the Warriors offense is experiencing a lot of variance early in games. That's exactly what we want when we're fading a team — low-percentage shots. Since they're favored in the majority of matchups, you can get a nice price fading them on the race to 10 points.

Fade them: Race to 10.

Stats provided by Basketball Reference, teamrankings.com and nba.com.