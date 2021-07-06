NBA betting: Bettor could win nearly $100,000 with 'Suns in 4' bet

A certain viral video made “Suns in four” a popular cheer throughout the postseason in Phoenix. And one bettor is bringing that sentiment to the NBA Finals in a big way.

According to BetMGM, a bettor put down $11,000 on a Phoenix Suns sweep of the Milwaukee Bucks in the Finals. With +900 odds, that bet — the Suns winning in exactly four games — would yield a return of $99,000.

The Suns are favored to win the series and the most popular bet at BetMGM has been the Suns winning in six games. That bet, which has current odds of +450, has received 40.9% of the tickets and 20.7% of the money. Presumably because of the aforementioned $11,000 bet, Suns in four bets are responsible for 44.8% of the money.

Suns in five and Suns in seven are tied for the best odds at +350. Meanwhile, the Bucks winning the series in six games sits at +450, and the Bucks in seven is +650. The Bucks winning in four or five games are both considered long shots at +2500 and +1100, respectively.

The most popular bet involving a Bucks victory is the Bucks winning in seven games. It has received 11.1% of the bets and 7.3% of the money.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the Suns are listed at -200 to win the series. The Bucks are the underdogs at +165.

For Game 1 in particular, the Suns opened as 5.5-point favorites. The spread moved to Suns -6, but has since ticked back down to a 5.5-point spread with Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo upgraded from doubtful to questionable.

As of late Tuesday morning, before Antetokounmpo's injury status had changed, most of the action was on the Suns. Per BetMGM, 73% of the bets and 75% of the money it had received on the point spread fell on the Phoenix side.

Antetokounmpo, the two-time NBA MVP, hyperextended his knee during the Eastern Conference Finals against the Atlanta Hawks. The Bucks closed out the series without him, and Antetokounmpo has been rehabbing the knee in an effort to return to the court for his first NBA Finals appearance.

If the Phoenix Suns win the NBA Finals in four games, one bettor at BetMGM will cash in with nearly $100,000. (Photo by Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images)

