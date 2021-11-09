NBA bad beat: Karl-Anthony Towns' miracle 3 was actually awful for Timberwolves bettors

There are times when you're praying for a basketball team you bet on to miss and lose.

Those who bet on the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night were angry that Karl-Anthony Towns drained one of the more awesome buzzer beaters you'll see in the NBA this season. That shot, banked in by Minnesota's big man, sent the game to overtime.

You see, Minnesota was a 5-point underdog. Had KAT's shot clanked off the rim, Minnesota would have lost by 3. Timberwolves bettors would have cashed their +5 ticket. But this happened ...

KAT LAUNCHES ONE TO SEND IT TO OT‼️



That's an awesome, incredible shot. If you're a casual NBA fan, that's a thrilling highlight. But if you're a bettor, you knew what was coming next.

In overtime, Memphis wasn't fazed by being on the wrong end of Towns' shot. They scored the first four points of overtime. Brandon Clarke put the Grizzlies up 123-118 with 22.7 seconds left. The Timberwolves missed, Desmond Bane hit two free throws for Memphis and then Minnesota missed two 3-pointers that would have covered the spread just before the buzzer. One of the misses was from ... Towns. Of course. Memphis won 125-118, covering the 5-point spread.

And that's why anyone who bet on the Timberwolves was actually sick to their stomach when Towns hit that unbelievable 3-pointer. Betting can be cruel sometimes.