NBA bad beat: If you had the Lakers-Suns under in Game 2, the final minutes were a nightmare

Frank Schwab
·3 min read
Those who had the under in Game 2 of the Los Angeles Lakers-Phoenix Suns series were feeling pretty good most of the night. They felt great with two minutes left. 

Those who liked the under could have waited and got the line at its peak, 210.5 at BetMGM right before tipoff. The teams combined for just 151 points through three quarters. With 2:15 left, right before Anthony Davis hit a crucial 3-pointer, the Lakers led 95-92. That's 187 points, 23.5 short of the total with just over two minutes to go. 

Hopefully, Lakers-Suns under bettors hadn't made plans for their winnings. What happened over the last 2:15 was a fiasco. 

Davis hit a 3 with 2:15 left and 15 seconds later he was fouled and hit a pair of free throws. Then there was 52 glorious seconds of nothing, and at that point under bettors had to really feel good. The Lakers led 100-92, and over bettors needed 19 points in 1:08 to win. On top of it all, the Suns had to be close to calling it a night and letting the Lakers dribble out a big lead with a minute to go. 

Suns guard Devin Booker got a couple free throws with 1:08 left (no big deal, right?) and then with 50 seconds left, LeBron James pulled up for a 3. At that moment, over bettors still needed 17 points in 50 seconds. James nailed it. Booker was fouled again and hit both free throws. Alex Caruso got a layup, and then it really got ugly. 

Booker was fouled shooting a 3 and hit all of his free throws with 14.3 seconds left. The Suns fouled and Davis hit a pair. Still, over bettors needed to find 5 points in 12.6 seconds and ... Booker was fouled by Dennis Schröder shooting a 3 with 7.8 seconds left. Why, Dennis, why?

Booker hit all 3 free throws, the Suns decided the game wasn't over and fouled Davis again with 5.6 seconds left. And you'd think that at some point in the final two minutes someone would miss one free throw, but no. Davis hit them both. 

The final score: Lakers 109, Suns 102. That's 211 points, a half-point more than the total. There were 24 points in the last 2:15, 19 points in the last 1:18, 17 points in the final 49.8 starting with James' 3 and 10 points in the final 14.3 seconds. Davis and Booker were the only ones to shoot free throws in the final two minutes and they went 16-of-16. Davis is a 73.8 percent free-throw shooter and Booker is 86.7 percent. All they needed to do was miss one of 16 attempts. 

Hopefully you didn't also have the under on Booker's point total. It was 28.5 and he had 21 with 1:08 to go, before hitting 10 free throws the rest of the way. Seriously, 10 free throws in 68 seconds. 

So that's that, the anatomy of a really bad beat if you had the under for Suns-Lakers on Tuesday night. They seriously couldn't miss just one free throw

Anthony Davis&#39; late scoring was a reason under bettors were angry on Tuesday night. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Anthony Davis' late scoring was a reason under bettors were angry on Tuesday night. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

    Wayne Gretzky is entering the hockey broadcasting world. The NHL's all-time leading scorer signed a multi-year deal to become a studio analyst with American-based Turner Sports on Wednesday. He will appear during key moments in the regular season — including opening week and the Winter Classic — and then throughout the Stanley Cup playoffs. The NHL reached multi-year deals with Turner Sports and ESPN for their American television coverage earlier this year, which will end the league's association with NBC starting next season. Gretzky resigned as vice-chairman of the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday, saying he could not devote the time needed to the franchise given the pandemic and life changes. Gretzky said during a telephone interview with The Associated Press that the opportunity to join Atlanta-based Turner, as well as some other changes, led to this being the perfect time to move into an analyst role. Gretzky and his wife, Janet, moved to Missouri earlier this year to be closer to his mother-in-law, who turns 100 in August. The move from California also allows them to be closer to their two grandchildren, who are in South Florida. “We just felt like, after the passing of my dad and my youngest going to college this year, maybe this is a good time to move. We've kind of become empty nesters,” he said. “Atlanta is an hour from Florida and an hour from St. Louis. So I guess the stars were aligned. We get to spend a lot of time with our family, and I get to do what I love to do, which is talk about hockey.” Turner Sports has earned critical acclaim for its use of former basketball players Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal on its NBA coverage. Gretzky said Turner reached out to him a couple months ago about a potential role. He also received a recruiting pitch from Barkley. Even though they are good friends, Gretzky said no one should expect him to have the same style or delivery as Barkley, who is a big hockey fan. “I’ll be honest and forthright, but I’m not, by any means, controversial," Gretzky said. "And just so we’re very clear, I’m going to be way more positive than I am negative. That’s just my nature. You can still be critical without going over the edge.” Much like he did in bringing the game to new fans when he was traded to the Los Angeles Kings in 1988, Gretzky is hoping to continue to expand the game's reach. “I think the game is in a better position than it’s ever been before. The young players who are in the game today are outstanding athletes and they represent the game the way it should be,” he said. “And I’m 60 years old. I don’t need the stress of running a hockey team day to day. But this gives me an opportunity to talk about the game and try to take it to another level. “I think everyone has a responsibility who was a player in the National Hockey League to try to grow the game, and if I can be part of making Turner a positive venue for people to watch, I’m all for it. In all seriousness, I wish I could still play but unfortunately, that’s not going to happen.” The 60-year-old Gretzky, a native of Brantford, Ont., has worked throughout the hockey industry since retiring as a player in 1999. Gretzky was coach of the Phoenix Coyotes for four seasons and also was executive director of Canada's men's Olympic hockey team in 2002 and 2006. The '02 team won gold in Salt Lake City. A four-time Stanley Cup winner as a player with Edmonton, Gretzky returned to a front-office role with the Oilers in 2016. In his bio on the Oilers' website, the team says Gretzky's duties included working with the Oilers Entertainment Group team on the commercial side of the business, as well as supporting development initiatives in the district where the Rogers Place arena is located. The team said Gretzky worked closely with owner Daryl Katz and Oilers chairman Bob Nicholson in all aspects of the organization. Gretzky was not involved in day-to-day dealings with the media during his time in the Oilers front office. Gretzky returned to Brantford after his dad, Walter, died in March and delivered an emotional eulogy in a nationally-televised ceremony. Turner Sports also announced veteran play-by-play commentator Kenny Albert and former NHL player Eddie Olczyk will call games on TNT and TBS. Turner's seven-year agreement begins next season. Besides regular-season and playoff games, it also includes the 2023, ’25 and ’27 Stanley Cup finals on the TNT cable network. -- With files from The Associated Press This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 26, 2021. The Canadian Press