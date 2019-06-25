NBA awards 2019: Complete list of finalists, winners for MVP, Coach, Rookie of the Year and more
Giannis Antetokounmpo is the 2019 MVP.
The Bucks star took home the trophy at the NBA awards show Monday. Rockets guard James Harden and Thunder wing Paul George were also finalists for the honor.
Antetokounmpo averaged 27.7 points, 12.5 rebounds and 5.9 assists this season. He shot 57.8% from the field and added 1.5 blocks per game, as well.
Mavericks guard Luka Doncic was named the Rookie of the Year while Raptors forward Pascal Siakam secured Most Improved Player.
Here is a complete list of the 2019 NBA award finalists and winners:
Most Valuable Player
Winner: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks
Other finalists: Paul George, Thunder; James Harden, Rockets
Giannis got emotional as he paid tribute to his family while accepting the #KiaMVP trophy. #NBAAwards pic.twitter.com/T8p5XH73cZ
— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) June 25, 2019
Rookie of the Year
Winner: Luka Doncic, Mavericks
Other finalists: Deandre Ayton, Suns; Trae Young, Hawks
Here's the ROY's speech! pic.twitter.com/uQyVMqz4zi
— Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) June 25, 2019
Coach of the Year
Winner: Mike Budenholzer, Bucks
Other finalists: Michael Malone, Nuggets; Doc Rivers, Clippers
The @Bucks ' Mike Budenholzer accepts the 2018-19 Coach of the Year trophy! pic.twitter.com/0f4hcaJKy8
— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) June 25, 2019
Sixth Man Award
Winner: Lou Williams, Clippers
Other finalists: Montrezl Harrell, Clippers; Domantas Sabonis, Pacers
Lou Will had jokes before collecting his third 6th Man of the Year award pic.twitter.com/BanzGXNUKC
— Bleacher Report NBA (@BR_NBA) June 25, 2019
Defensive Player of the Year
Winner: Rudy Gobert, Jazz
Other finalists: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks; Paul George, Thunder
“It’s a team game and when you have guys that bring it every night and come every day with the same focus and compete like we do, it’s inspirational.” #TakeNote | @rudygobert27 pic.twitter.com/vRAMMXJWQU
— Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) June 25, 2019
Most Improved Player
Winner: Pascal Siakam, Raptors
Other finalists: De’Aaron Fox, Kings; D’Angelo Russell, Nets
@pskills43 of the @Raptors wins the 2018-19 Most Improved Player! #KiaMIP #NBAAwards pic.twitter.com/5hPCexZov1
— NBA (@NBA) June 25, 2019
NBA Cares Community Assist Award
Winner: Bradley Beal, Wizards
Other finalists: Jarrett Allen, Nets; Mike Conley, Grizzlies; Tobias Harris, 76ers; LeBron James, Lakers; Damian Lillard, Trail Blazers; Khris Middleton, Bucks; Donovan Mitchell, Jazz; Dwight Powell, Mavericks; Pascal Siakam, Raptors
"We all have a platform... Please, please let's give back to the youth. They need us, they're the future... It's way bigger than basketball." #DCFamily | @RealDealBeal23 pic.twitter.com/yc4u1g3g5m
— Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) June 25, 2019
Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year Award
Winner: Mike Conley, Grizzlies
Other finalists: Steven Adams, Thunder; Jared Dudley, Nets; Channing Frye, Cavaliers; Rudy Gay, Spurs; Udonis Haslem, Heat; Andre Iguodala, Warriors; Kyle Korver, Jazz; Khris Middleton, Bucks; JJ Redick, 76ers; Garrett Temple, Clippers; Thaddeus Young, Pacers
Sportsmanship Award
Winner: Mike Conley, Grizzlies
Other finalists: Steven Adams, Thunder; Harrison Barnes, Kings; Al Horford, Celtics; Khris Middleton, Bucks; Kemba Walker, Hornets
“This is truly a great honor.”
Mike Conley wins the Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year and the Sportsmanship Award! #NBAAwards pic.twitter.com/yZbbJ6zeBn
— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) June 25, 2019
Lifetime Achievement Award
Winners: Larry Bird, Magic Johnson
Congratulations to Larry Bird and Magic Johnson on receiving the 2019 Lifetime Achievement Award! #NBAAwards pic.twitter.com/Vqb0tDk3Eg
— NBA (@NBA) June 25, 2019
Sager Strong Award
Winner: Robin Roberts
"Make your mess your message."
Robin Roberts wins the Sager Strong award pic.twitter.com/3j7K3Y7WKv
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 25, 2019
Hustle Award
Winner: Marcus Smart, Celtics
The 2018-19 NBA Hustle Award goes to... @smart_MS3 ! #NBAAwards pic.twitter.com/2dH1RfT5YF
— NBA (@NBA) June 25, 2019
Moment of the Year
Winner: Derrick Rose's 50-point game against the Jazz.
Derrick Rose’s 50 point game wins the first House of Highlights Moment of the Year award. pic.twitter.com/pLzLxKppH7
— House of Highlights (@HoHighlights) June 25, 2019
Executive of the Year
Winner: Jon Horst, Bucks
MORE: Celtics free agency: Boston exploring ‘different opportunities,' Danny Ainge says | Lonzo Ball reacts to being traded from Lakers to Pelicans | Kawhi Leonard free agency rumors: Lakers believe they have ‘strong shot’ to sign superstar
Congratulations Jon Horst on being named Executive of the Year!! #NBAAwards pic.twitter.com/yb0Ach3dgn
— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) June 25, 2019