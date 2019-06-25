NBA awards 2019: Complete list of finalists, winners for MVP, Coach, Rookie of the Year and more

Giannis Antetokounmpo is the 2019 MVP.

The Bucks star took home the trophy at the NBA awards show Monday. Rockets guard James Harden and Thunder wing Paul George were also finalists for the honor.

Antetokounmpo averaged 27.7 points, 12.5 rebounds and 5.9 assists this season. He shot 57.8% from the field and added 1.5 blocks per game, as well.

Mavericks guard Luka Doncic was named the Rookie of the Year while Raptors forward Pascal Siakam secured Most Improved Player.

Here is a complete list of the 2019 NBA award finalists and winners:

Most Valuable Player

Winner: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks

Other finalists: Paul George, Thunder; James Harden, Rockets

Giannis got emotional as he paid tribute to his family while accepting the #KiaMVP trophy. #NBAAwards pic.twitter.com/T8p5XH73cZ — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) June 25, 2019

Rookie of the Year

Winner: Luka Doncic, Mavericks

Other finalists: Deandre Ayton, Suns; Trae Young, Hawks

Coach of the Year

Winner: Mike Budenholzer, Bucks

Other finalists: Michael Malone, Nuggets; Doc Rivers, Clippers

The @Bucks ' Mike Budenholzer accepts the 2018-19 Coach of the Year trophy! pic.twitter.com/0f4hcaJKy8 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) June 25, 2019

Sixth Man Award

Winner: Lou Williams, Clippers

Other finalists: Montrezl Harrell, Clippers; Domantas Sabonis, Pacers

Lou Will had jokes before collecting his third 6th Man of the Year award pic.twitter.com/BanzGXNUKC — Bleacher Report NBA (@BR_NBA) June 25, 2019

Defensive Player of the Year

Winner: Rudy Gobert, Jazz

Other finalists: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks; Paul George, Thunder

“It’s a team game and when you have guys that bring it every night and come every day with the same focus and compete like we do, it’s inspirational.” #TakeNote | @rudygobert27 pic.twitter.com/vRAMMXJWQU — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) June 25, 2019

Most Improved Player

Winner: Pascal Siakam, Raptors

Other finalists: De’Aaron Fox, Kings; D’Angelo Russell, Nets

NBA Cares Community Assist Award

Winner: Bradley Beal, Wizards

Other finalists: Jarrett Allen, Nets; Mike Conley, Grizzlies; Tobias Harris, 76ers; LeBron James, Lakers; Damian Lillard, Trail Blazers; Khris Middleton, Bucks; Donovan Mitchell, Jazz; Dwight Powell, Mavericks; Pascal Siakam, Raptors

"We all have a platform... Please, please let's give back to the youth. They need us, they're the future... It's way bigger than basketball." #DCFamily | @RealDealBeal23 pic.twitter.com/yc4u1g3g5m — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) June 25, 2019

Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year Award

Winner: Mike Conley, Grizzlies

Other finalists: Steven Adams, Thunder; Jared Dudley, Nets; Channing Frye, Cavaliers; Rudy Gay, Spurs; Udonis Haslem, Heat; Andre Iguodala, Warriors; Kyle Korver, Jazz; Khris Middleton, Bucks; JJ Redick, 76ers; Garrett Temple, Clippers; Thaddeus Young, Pacers

Sportsmanship Award

Winner: Mike Conley, Grizzlies

Other finalists: Steven Adams, Thunder; Harrison Barnes, Kings; Al Horford, Celtics; Khris Middleton, Bucks; Kemba Walker, Hornets

“This is truly a great honor.”



Mike Conley wins the Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year and the Sportsmanship Award! #NBAAwards pic.twitter.com/yZbbJ6zeBn



— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) June 25, 2019

Lifetime Achievement Award

Winners: Larry Bird, Magic Johnson

Congratulations to Larry Bird and Magic Johnson on receiving the 2019 Lifetime Achievement Award! #NBAAwards pic.twitter.com/Vqb0tDk3Eg — NBA (@NBA) June 25, 2019

Sager Strong Award

Winner: Robin Roberts

"Make your mess your message."



Robin Roberts wins the Sager Strong award pic.twitter.com/3j7K3Y7WKv



— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 25, 2019

Hustle Award

Winner: Marcus Smart, Celtics

Moment of the Year

Winner: Derrick Rose's 50-point game against the Jazz.

Derrick Rose’s 50 point game wins the first House of Highlights Moment of the Year award. pic.twitter.com/pLzLxKppH7 — House of Highlights (@HoHighlights) June 25, 2019

Executive of the Year

Winner: Jon Horst, Bucks

