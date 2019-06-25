NBA awards 2019: Complete list of finalists, winners for MVP, Coach, Rookie of the Year and more

Sporting News
Here is a complete list of the 2019 NBA award finalists and winners.

NBA awards 2019: Complete list of finalists, winners for MVP, Coach, Rookie of the Year and more

Here is a complete list of the 2019 NBA award finalists and winners.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is the 2019 MVP.

The Bucks star took home the trophy at the NBA awards show Monday. Rockets guard James Harden and Thunder wing Paul George were also finalists for the honor.

Antetokounmpo averaged 27.7 points, 12.5 rebounds and 5.9 assists this season. He shot 57.8% from the field and added 1.5 blocks per game, as well.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Mavericks guard Luka Doncic was named the Rookie of the Year while Raptors forward Pascal Siakam secured Most Improved Player.

Here is a complete list of the 2019 NBA award finalists and winners:

Most Valuable Player

Winner: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks

Other finalists: Paul George, Thunder; James Harden, Rockets

Rookie of the Year

Winner: Luka Doncic, Mavericks

Other finalists: Deandre Ayton, Suns; Trae Young, Hawks

Coach of the Year

Winner: Mike Budenholzer, Bucks

Other finalists: Michael Malone, Nuggets; Doc Rivers, Clippers

Sixth Man Award

Winner: Lou Williams, Clippers

Other finalists: Montrezl Harrell, Clippers; Domantas Sabonis, Pacers

Defensive Player of the Year

Winner: Rudy Gobert, Jazz

Other finalists: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks; Paul George, Thunder

Most Improved Player

Winner: Pascal Siakam, Raptors

Other finalists: De’Aaron Fox, Kings; D’Angelo Russell, Nets

NBA Cares Community Assist Award

Winner: Bradley Beal, Wizards

Other finalists: Jarrett Allen, Nets; Mike Conley, Grizzlies; Tobias Harris, 76ers; LeBron James, Lakers; Damian Lillard, Trail Blazers; Khris Middleton, Bucks; Donovan Mitchell, Jazz; Dwight Powell, Mavericks; Pascal Siakam, Raptors

Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year Award

Winner: Mike Conley, Grizzlies

Other finalists: Steven Adams, Thunder; Jared Dudley, Nets; Channing Frye, Cavaliers; Rudy Gay, Spurs; Udonis Haslem, Heat; Andre Iguodala, Warriors; Kyle Korver, Jazz; Khris Middleton, Bucks; JJ Redick, 76ers; Garrett Temple, Clippers; Thaddeus Young, Pacers

Sportsmanship Award

Winner: Mike Conley, Grizzlies

Other finalists: Steven Adams, Thunder; Harrison Barnes, Kings; Al Horford, Celtics; Khris Middleton, Bucks; Kemba Walker, Hornets

Lifetime Achievement Award

Winners: Larry Bird, Magic Johnson

Sager Strong Award

Winner: Robin Roberts

Hustle Award

Winner: Marcus Smart, Celtics

Moment of the Year

Winner: Derrick Rose's 50-point game against the Jazz.

Executive of the Year

Winner: Jon Horst, Bucks

MORE: Celtics free agency: Boston exploring ‘different opportunities,' Danny Ainge says | Lonzo Ball reacts to being traded from Lakers to Pelicans | Kawhi Leonard free agency rumors: Lakers believe they have ‘strong shot’ to sign superstar

What to Read Next