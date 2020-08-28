The NBA Athletes’ Strike For Jacob Blake Can Have Rippling Impact: Experts

On Wednesday, the Milwaukee Bucks NBA team didn’t take the floor for their scheduled game against the Orlando Magic. It was in direct response to the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Shortly after, the team released a statement, demanding an audience with Wisconsin’s attorney general to discuss justice for Blake, and action from the wider league.

And while the Bucks were the first to walk out, the sentiment was brewing amongst players that something had to be done.

For teams who have been wearing jerseys emblazoned with messages like “Black Lives Matter” and “Respect Us” since the start of their bubble season, signs weren’t enough.

“At the end of the day, if we’re gonna sit here and talk about making change then at some point we’re gonna have to put our nuts on the line and actually put something up to lose, rather than just money or visibility,” Toronto Raptors player Fred VanVleet said bluntly Wednesday’s walkout.

“I think everybody’s at the point of sitting up and saying ‘Black Lives Matter’ and sitting up there and having these discussions and Zoom calls… and putting apparel on — that’s not getting the job done. Taking a knee for the anthem, that’s not getting the job done. It’s starting to get washed out,” Raptors player Norman Powell said.

After the Bucks walked, other NBA teams, including the Raptors did too. Then the WNBA. Then MLB players. And finally, the revised NHL playoffs were halted Thursday — thanks to a push from the league’s newly formed Hockey Diversity Alliance.

As leagues scramble to recoup lost revenue and reschedule games, the conversation around police brutality is growing, spurred on by celebrity athletes like LeBron James and Evander Kane. But the conversation is also growing around how sports exploit Black bodies.

In an email interview with HuffPost Canada, University of Toronto assistant professor Janelle Joseph and PhD candidate Sabrina Razack noted that more players are realizing the influence they wield in terms of the money these leagues make.

“Black bodies are used for labour in sports with little regard for their actual lives,” they wrote.

If the players stop that labour, they threaten that income and can pressure team owners to make change, Joseph and Razack said.

“More athletes are recognizing their agency and power to advocate for social change,” they wrote. “The boycott is only effective because athletes are aware of how their productivity is depended upon in order to sustain the capitalistic sport structure.”

What is a boycott and what’s a strike?

The impact of the Bucks’ initial action was immediate — it influenced other athletes and forced leagues to cancel games and start negotiating with players.

It also threw the words “strike,” “boycott” and other labour terms into the spotlight.

A boycott usually refers to actions by private citizens to withdraw their money, patronage or services from a specific business for a specific reason. For example, you might boycott Amazon and refuse to order things from the company to protest its treatment of gig workers.

