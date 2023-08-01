NBA Announcer Mark Jackson Confirms ESPN Exit — Read His Statement

Mark Jackson is the latest big name to say goodbye to ESPN.

The NBA announcer confirmed reports that he’s leaving the sports cable network with a lengthy Instagram post on Monday, revealing that “this morning, unexpectedly, I was informed that my services were no longer needed at ESPN.” Jackson admitted he was “shocked and dismayed” at the news, but thanked ESPN and its staff “for allowing me to be a part of the organization for the past 15+ years.”

More from TVLine

He heaped praise on his fellow NBA announcers Mike Breen and Jeff Van Gundy, saying: “It has been an honor to sit beside two LEGENDS in the business, who are like brothers to me… and learn so much from them.” He also gave his best wishes to ESPN’s new broadcast team: “May they continue to elevate this game that has given me a home and a life.”

Jackson was a member of ESPN’s top NBA announcing team, alongside Breen and Van Gundy, for more than a decade, also calling games for sister station ABC, including the NBA Finals. An All-Star point guard for the New York Knicks, Jackson became an announcer when his playing days ended, joining ESPN in 2006. He left the booth to coach the Golden State Warriors for three seasons, from 2011 to 2014.

Jackson’s departure follows the mass layoffs of 17 on-air ESPN personalities last month, including his broadcast partner Van Gundy. The New York Post reports that ESPN’s plan is to add former coach Doc Rivers and analyst Doris Burke to the primary NBA broadcast team along with Breen, but no official announcement has been made yet.

Will you miss Jackson in the booth? And who do you want to hear calling NBA games on ESPN? Hit the comments to share your thoughts.

Best of TVLine

Get more from TVLine.com : Follow us on Twitter , Facebook , Newsletter

Click here to read the full article.