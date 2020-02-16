Heat center Bam Adebayo wins Skills Challenge, Kings star Buddy Hield wins 3-point contest

Bam Adebayo of the Miami Heat celebrates with the trophy after winning the 2020 NBA All-Star Skills Challenge at the United Center on Saturday. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

In the first competition on Saturday night at NBA All-Star weekend in Chicago, Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo didn’t miss a step.

Adebayo, after fighting through the first two rounds on the course, beat Indiana forward Domantas Sabonis in the finals to win the Skills Challenge.

It came down to the final shot, too, after both big men kept even with each other throughout the course. Adebayo, however, got his third attempt from the 3-point line to fall — giving him the win.

“I read a tweet that I was last to win in Vegas,” Adebayo said, via The Athletic’s Andre Fernandez. “So whoever bet, I hope you got your money, and I hope you go buy yourself a Ruth Chris, Cheesecake Factory, something in that fashion.”

Adebayo flew past Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie, who won the event in 2018, in the opening round of the contest and then edged out Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam in the second. Sabonis reached the finals after beating Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum and Milwaukee forward Khris Middleton.

Adebayo has averaged 15.8 points and 10.4 rebounds so far this season in Miami, his third in the league.

As for the trophy he received, Adebayo said he plans to give it to his mom.

“She might cry, because it’s a big deal,” Adebayo said, via Andre Fernandez of The Athletic. “This isn’t something you just pass along. I know it’s All-Star weekend, we’re all having fun, but it’s competition at the end of the day. I came out, won this one and it’s another accolade for me.”

Buddy Hield edged out Devin Booker to win the 3-point contest on Saturday night the United Center. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Buddy Hield wins 3-point contest

It took until the final shot of the night, but Buddy Hield won the 3-point contest on Saturday night.

Hield, after putting up 27 points in the opening round, matched his score in the finals to win the second specialty contest of the night. The Sacramento Kings guard hit eight money balls and drilled seven of his last eight shots to beat Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker for the one-point win.

BUDDY HIELD WINS IT ON THE LAST SHOT! #MtnDew3pt pic.twitter.com/P79YaVm0JO — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 16, 2020

Washington Wizards forward David Bertans finished in third after he put up 22 points in the final round.

Booker was a late addition to the festivities, too, replacing Damian Lillard after the Portland star suffered a groin strain earlier this week. The Phoenix guard caught fire early, dropping an impressive 27 points in the first round.

Though Booker nearly matched his first-round total in the finals, Hield edged him out to grab the win — which he said he was dedicating to his fellow countrymen in the Bahamas.

Buddy Hield says he's dedicating his win to the people of the Bahamas 🇧🇸 pic.twitter.com/Aw0BryHF9n — The Athletic NBA (@TheAthleticNBA) February 16, 2020

“People of the Bahamas, the people that lost their homes, people that lost lives [in Hurricane Dorian], I dedicate this to them,” Hield said, via The Athletic. “I represent my country to the fullest. When I say that, I really mean it because without my upbringings, I’m nothing. I know what it’s like to be in a hurricane. I haven’t been in a Category 5, but this goes to them, for sure.”

