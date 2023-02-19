NBA All-Star Saturday 2023: Mac McClung wins Slam Dunk with 3 50 dunks; Damian Lillard wins 3-Point Contest; Team Jazz wins Skills

SALT LAKE CITY — The 2023 NBA All-Star Saturday Night contests saw elite skills, shooting and massive dunks at Vivint Arena, home of the Utah Jazz. The night was capped by an electric dunk contest with Mac McClung, who just signed a two-way contract with the Philadelphia 76ers, throwing down three dunks that scored a perfect 50 to claim the trophy. In the earlier events, Damian Lillard, who went to college 30 minutes outside of Salt Lake City at Weber State, wore his collegiate jersey en route to winning the 3-Point Contest. And the hometown Team Jazz won the Skills Challenge.

WHAT TO KNOW: How the Skills Challenge, 3-Point Contest and Slam Dunk work, format and tiebreakers

Full recap of All-Star Saturday events

Team Jazz wins Skills Challenge

Team Jazz wins the Skills Challenge with 300 points after winning the team passinng and team shooting portions of the event. Team Rookies (Paolo Banchero, Orlando Magic; Jabari Smith Jr., Houston Rockets; Jaden Ivey, Detroit Pistons) won the team relay portion of the Skills Challenge to earn 100 challenge points.

Team Antetokounmpo (Giannis Antetokounmpo*, Milwaukee Bucks; Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks; Alex Antetokounmpo, Wisconsin Herd with Jrue Holiday is competing as an honorary Antetokounmpo because Giannis is injured) also competed in the Skills Challenge.

Damian Lillard wins 3-Point Contest

Rocking with college jersey, 30 minutes from this year's All-Star Game, Damian Lillard did what he does and won the 3-Point Contest. The Portland Trail Blazers superstar wore his Weber State jersey and knocked down a clutch shot to claim the title.

Dame ended his final round on FIRE 🔥#Starry3PT x #StateFarmSaturday

📺: Live on TNT pic.twitter.com/rvnSJsvIaK — NBA (@NBA) February 19, 2023

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard is one of the 2023 NBA All-Star Saturday 3-Point Contest participants. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Mac McClung wins Slam Dunk contest

Mac McClung, who just signed a two-way contract with the Philadelphia 76ers, put on a show with three 50-score dunks to win the Slam Dunk contest. Ten of the 12 dunks were completed on the first attempt, making up for last season's interesting showing in the contest.