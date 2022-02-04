Raptors' Fred VanVleet earns first NBA all-star nod

Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet was named to his first NBA All-Star Game as a reserve, the league announced Thursday.

VanVleet has seamlessly emerged as the leader of the Raptors during the 2021-22 campaign, averaging 21.5 points, 7.0 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game through 44 contests, while shooting 39.1 percent from three-point range and 41.6 percent from the field.

The 27-year-old is widely regarded as one of the NBA’s best on-ball defenders and has engineered the Raptors back into the thick of the playoff race.

Fred VanVleet will represent the Raptors at the NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

“The funny part about my story is that the confidence and the belief were always there,” VanVleet told Jeff Zillgitt of USA TODAY Sports . “I always thought that I could be an all-star. I didn't know what that would look like or I didn't know the steps or how fast it would happen. But I just have this unwavering belief in myself, and a lot of that comes from how hard I work."

The excitement from the @Raptors and @DeMar_DeRozan as @FredVanVleet was named to the NBA All-Star Game is just the best. 🥰 pic.twitter.com/we5yLRLgn0 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 4, 2022

VanVleet has formed a formidable 1-2 pairing with Pascal Siakam, who narrowly missed out on a spot on this year’s all-star team and their performances in January put this duo in rare company. He recorded the first triple-double of his career during a Jan. 7 victory over the Utah Jazz, recording 37 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

The @Raptors Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet each tallied at least 325 points and 100 assists in January.



They are the third duo since the ABA-NBA merger to do so in a calendar month:



✅ Johnson & Nixon (Dec. 1979)

✅ Jordan & Pippen (Jan. 1992)

✅ Siakam & VanVleet (Jan. 2022) pic.twitter.com/8FhF8XGBIp — Justin Kubatko (@jkubatko) February 1, 2022

VanVleet joins Jimmy Butler, Darius Garland, James Harden, Zach LaVine, Khris Middleton and Jayson Tatum among the East’s reserves.

EAST RESERVES

Jimmy Butler

Darius Garland

James Harden

Zach LaVine

Khris Middleton

Jayson Tatum

Fred VanVleet



Any necessary injury replacements are decided by commish. Pascal Siakam will have to hope to get in that way. — Blake Murphy (@BlakeMurphyODC) February 4, 2022

Trae Young, DeMar DeRozan, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid and Kevin Durant will start for the East this year, although Durant is widely expected to miss the game due to injury.

