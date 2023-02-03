NBA All-Star Kyrie Irving reportedly requests trade from Brooklyn Nets ahead of deadline

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving reportedly wants off the team prior to next week's trade deadline. (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

A week removed from being voted a starter in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game, mercurial Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving has requested a trade, preferably before next week's deadline, according to multiple reports.

The news comes six days after his agent and stepmother, Shetellia Irving, told Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes that they had gained no traction towards securing a lucrative longterm extension with the Nets:

"We have had no significant conversations to date. The desire is to make Brooklyn home, with the right type of extension, which means the ball is in the Nets' court to communicate now if their desire is the same."

