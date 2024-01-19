NBA All-Star Game: Return to traditional format, no draft, Elam Ending eliminated

Authorities have created a full-size replica basketball court with two baskets at the Indianapolis International Airport to promote the NBA All-Star Game. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

The NBA All-Star Game is getting back to its roots.

The game — being played in Indianapolis for the first time since 1985 — will feature the Eastern Conference against the Western Conference, ending the All-Star Draft that’s been in place for the past six seasons. The game will also be scored like a regular-season contest instead of playing an untimed fourth quarter that ends after a team hits the "final target score" — known as an Elam Ending.

Teams will still feature 12 players from each conference, and team captains are determined through fan voting among the five starters on each team.

In the latest round of voting, updated Jan. 18, Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James were leading the fan vote in the East and West, respectively. Among other top vote-getters were Kevin Durant, Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokić and Jayson Tatum.

While the revert is a good idea in practice, the league had the same intentions when it moved to the draft format in 2018. The All-Star Game rarely features a competitive matchup, as players instead barely play defense or try too hard in the game that, in reality, doesn’t mean anything. The draft aspect — which had LeBron James picking his team against either Stephen Curry, Durant or Antetokounmpo — was fun and different, but it didn’t help much either.

As that was an issue both before and after the switch, it’s unlikely that this latest change will do anything to combat the competitive issue during what is sure to be a party-filled weekend at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis in February. There are still no stakes involved.

But hey, the traditional All-Star Game is back.