NBA All-Star Game: Jayson Tatum sets scoring record as Team Giannis beats Team LeBron

SALT LAKE CITY — Jayson Tatum took over the NBA All-Star Game, setting the record for the most points scored in the annual showcase with 55 as Team Giannis beat Team LeBron 184-175 on Sunday night at Vivint Arena. The final target score was 182, adding 24 points to the score of the leading team after three quarters.

Tatum added 10 rebounds and six assists en route to the MVP. Donovan Mitchell, who spent the first five seasons of his career in Utah before being traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers last offseason, added 40 points, 10 assists, four rebounds and three steals for Team Giannis.

Jaylen Brown led Team LeBron with 35 points and 14 rebounds, and Joel Embiid and Kyrie Irving had 32 points apiece. Neither team captain finished the game. Here’s how the night unfolded.

First quarter: Team LeBron 46, Team Giannis 46

Giannis Antetokounmpo was everywhere during All-Star weekend, but his shortest appearance was in the actual All-Star Game. The team captain scored the game’s first bucket, drew a foul and exited 20 seconds into the game. He is nursing a sprained right wrist.

LeBron James and Tatum both lobbed the ball off the glass to themselves for dunks, while Mitchell threw a lob to Lauri Markkanen — the Jazz’s past and future — to highlight the first quarter.

LeBron and Tatum both went glass to themselves in Q1 👀#NBAAllStar | Live on TNT pic.twitter.com/ceo3Nn4lkh — NBA (@NBA) February 20, 2023

The first quarter ended tied at 46, meaning the teams’ selected charities each received $50,000 (Team LeBron: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Utah; Team Giannis: Raise the Future). Tatum led Team Giannis with 13 points in the quarter, while Irving led Team LeBron with 11.

Story continues

Second quarter: Team Giannis 53, Team LeBron 46

Defense? Not in the All-Star Game. Highlight dunks, some sloppy miscues and general malaise? Yeah, that summed up the first half in Utah. Here, look at this Ja Morant 360 dunk.

The arena atmosphere is dead. Not much to cheer about anyway, but the eerie quiet of the arena definitely didn’t this lackluster game.

Team Giannis won the second quarter, 53-46, to earn $100,000 for its charity.

Halftime highlights

During halftime, it was announced that James would miss the second half with a hand injury after hitting his hand on the rim. That immediately followed the NBA’s announcement that James was voted as the fan favorite for an iso-cam in the second half. It was quickly changed to Luka Doncic.

Watch an ISO-CAM of Luka Doncic for the 2nd half of the #NBAAllStar Game with #NBATwitterLive on @NBAonTNThttps://t.co/nGXsjZdGIj — NBA (@NBA) February 20, 2023

Then, James was honored for becoming the league’s all-time scoring leader in a special moment with the league’s Nos. 2 and 3 scorers: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Karl Malone. James passed Abdul-Jabbar’s previous mark earlier this month.

Third quarter: Team Giannis 59, Team LeBron 49

Tatum took over the third quarter, pouring in an All-Star-record 27 points in the period, to lead Team Giannis to the third-quarter win and another $100,000 for its charity.

JAYSON TATUM TAKEOVER.



39 PTS TOTAL. 20 PTS IN THE QUARTER 😱 #NBAAllStar | Live on TNT pic.twitter.com/uyyMW4OU05 — NBA (@NBA) February 20, 2023

But Lillard put on a show, casually pulling up from midcourt and defending his 3-Point Contest title a little early.

DAME HITS FROM HALFCOURT 😱#NBAAllStar | Live on TNT pic.twitter.com/A4kMV21GBc — NBA (@NBA) February 20, 2023

Lillard, who went to college at nearby Weber State, was a fan favorite throughout the weekend, finally winning the Saturday night contest basically designed for him while wearing a custom Weber State jersey that had “DOLLA” on the back.

Fourth quarter: Team LeBron 34, Team Giannis 26

Tatum was the story of the quarter and the night, setting the All-Star Game scoring record with 55 points. He earned the newly named Kobe Bryant MVP trophy.

Antetokounmpo basked in his first All-Star Game win with an iconic Giannis moment.

Only one player did not score in the All-Star Game: Sacramento's De'Aaron Fox.

All-Star Draft highlights

The pregame draft was a hit, with Antetokounmpo bringing just the right amount of levity by attempting to pick Morant, who was selected into the game as a starter, during the reserves portion of the draft. When it was time to pick starters, you know Antetokounmpo wasn’t going to let James take Morant.

James had his own antics during the draft, selecting “Hookah” Doncic and possible tampering pick, Irving. Before James could make his last pick, two-time MVP Nikola Jokic got up and walked behind him, effectively making James’ pick.

Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets jokes with captain LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers after being selected during NBA All-Star Game Draft at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Feb. 19, 2023. (AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Despite the flip of reserves being selected before starters, the final pick was the local player, Markkanen.