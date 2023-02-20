NBA All-Star Game 2023: Team Giannis gets 1st win, handing Team LeBron 1st loss as Jayson Tatum sets record
SALT LAKE CITY — The 2023 NBA All-Star Game is finally here. The Sunday showcase is being held at Vivint Arena, home of the Utah Jazz. The team captains — LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo — drafted their teams before the game in a playground-style format. Team Giannis picked up its first win in the All-Star Game, while also handing Team LeBron its first loss. Jayson Tatum set the All-Star Game scoring record and won the Kobe Bryant MVP.
Team LeBron
LeBron James, F, Los Angeles Lakers (captain)
Luka Doncic, F/G, Dallas Mavericks
Anthony Edwards, G, Minnesota Timberwolves
Team Giannis
Giannis Antetokounmpo, F, Milwaukee Bucks (captain)
Jayson Tatum, G/F, Boston Celtics
Ja Morant, G, Memphis Grizzlies
Lauri Markkanen, F/C, Utah Jazz
Jrue Holiday, G, Milwaukee Bucks
Bam Adebayo, C, Miami Heat
Domantas Sabonis, C, Sacramento Kings