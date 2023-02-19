NBA All-Star Game 2023: How to watch player draft; format, player pool, TV information

SALT LAKE CITY — The 2023 NBA All-Star Game caps off a weekend of activities in Salt Lake City. LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo will captain the game, which starts at 8:30 p.m. ET Sunday at Vivint Arena, home of the Utah Jazz. The All-Star Game Draft will be held on the court prior to the game, with the captains selecting first from the reserves pool and then from the starters pool. The draft starts at 7:30 p.m. ET Sunday (TNT/TBS).

How to watch 2023 NBA All-Star Game

When: Draft at 7:30 p.m. ET with game to follow at 8:30 p.m. ET Sunday

Where: Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City

TV: TNT/TBS

Broadcasters: Main telecast on TNT with Brian Anderson, Candace Parker, Reggie Miller and Dennis Scott; Inside the All-Star Game telecast on TBS with Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, Shaquille O'Neal, Ernie Johnson and Draymond Green

Western Conference starters

Western Conference reserves

Coach

Michael Malone, Denver Nuggets

Notes: Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (leg) and New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (hamstring) were originally selected as starters but will not play due to injuries. Morant and Markkanen replaced them. Edwards and Fox were named injury replacements as reserves.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James will be a captain of the NBA All-Star Game after a record-tying 19th selection to the annual event. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Eastern Conference starters

Eastern Conference reserves

Coach

Joe Mazzulla, Boston Celtics

Notes: Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant was selected as an Eastern Conference starter from the Brooklyn Nets before the trade deadline. Durant will not play due to an MCL sprain. Embiid replaced Durant as a starter, and Siakam was named an injury replacement as a reserve. Irving was named an Eastern Conference starter when still a member of the Nets.

Brown is dealing with a facial fracture and missed four straight games before the All-Star break. If he is unable to play in the All-Star Game, an additional injury replacement will be named.

How the NBA All-Star Game works

In each of the first three quarters, the teams start with 0 points in a 12-minute quarter. The team that scores the most points in the quarter will win $100,000 for that team's organization — Team LeBron is competing for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Utah and Team Giannis is competing for Raise The Future. If the teams are tied at the end of the quarter, both charities will split the quarter's donation. Both organizations will also receive a $150,000 donation regardless of outcome.

In the fourth quarter, the teams will play an untimed period to a final target score, which is the leading team's total score after three quarters plus 24 points. The fourth quarter, therefore, starts with each team's total score after three quarters. The All-Star Game-winning team earns $150,000 for its organization.