NBA All-Star Game 2023: Follow along with live updates
SALT LAKE CITY — The 2023 NBA All-Star Game is finally here. The Sunday showcase will be held at Vivint Arena, home of the Utah Jazz. The team captains — LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo — will draft their teams directly before the game in a playground-style format. The draft starts at 7:30 p.m. on TNT and TBS, followed by the game at 8:30 p.m. ET, also on TNT and TBS. Follow Yahoo Sports for live updates from Salt Lake City.
WHAT TO KNOW: How the NBA All-Star Game works, format for each quarter and draft information
Starters pool
LeBron James, F, Los Angeles Lakers (captain)
Giannis Antetokounmpo, F, Milwaukee Bucks (captain)
Luka Doncic, F/G, Dallas Mavericks
Kyrie Irving, G, Dallas Mavericks
Lauri Markkanen, F/C, Utah Jazz
Jayson Tatum, G/F, Boston Celtics
Reserves pool
Bam Adebayo, C, Miami Heat
Jaylen Brown, G, Boston Celtics
Anthony Edwards, G, Minnesota Timberwolves
Jrue Holiday, G, Milwaukee Bucks
Jaren Jackson Jr., F, Memphis Grizzlies
Domantas Sabonis, C, Sacramento Kings