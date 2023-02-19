NBA All-Star Game 2023: Follow along with live updates

Yahoo Sports Staff
·1 min read
SALT LAKE CITY — The 2023 NBA All-Star Game is finally here. The Sunday showcase will be held at Vivint Arena, home of the Utah Jazz. The team captains — LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo — will draft their teams directly before the game in a playground-style format. The draft starts at 7:30 p.m. on TNT and TBS, followed by the game at 8:30 p.m. ET, also on TNT and TBS. Follow Yahoo Sports for live updates from Salt Lake City.

