NBA All-Star betting: BING BONG, here's who we like in tonight's dunk contest

Greg Brainos
·2 min read
In this article:
The slam dunk contest has long been the centerpiece of NBA All-Star weekend. No one remembers who won the All-Star Game MVP three years ago or who won the first Skills Challenge, but everyone remembers Blake Griffin jumping over a Kia in 2011. We may never be treated to another performance like the 2016 battle between Zach LaVine and Aaron Gordon, but I think this year's competition has the potential to be a dunk contest that people talk about for a long time. Here are the dunkers and their odds:

All lines from BetMGM.

Jalen Green, 6-6 Guard, Houston Rockets (+175)

Green is an elite dunker and the rightful odds-on favorite to win. Six of the past nine champions stood between 6-foot-5 and 6-6. If Green misses on the first two attempts of an elaborate dunk, he has an entire arsenal of flashy behind-the-back jams to fall back on. Rumor has it that Green is collaborating with blockchain-based NBA Top Shot for the dunk contest and that NFTs are involved. That may benefit his brand, but I can't see that helping with the older judges.

Obi Toppin, 6-9 Forward, New York Knicks (+200)

It's been 10 years since a player taller than 6-6 won the dunk contest. Toppin came close last year, but was edged out by Anfernee Simons in the final round. He doesn't have the explosive bounce that Green and Cole Anthony share, so he'll need to either be extremely creative or hope that his opponent flubs a dunk in the finals. The only upside to betting Toppin is that you can yell "BING BONG" if he wins.

New York Knicks forward Obi Toppin lost in the final round of the 2021 dunk contest. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)
New York Knicks forward Obi Toppin lost in the final round of the 2021 dunk contest. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

Cole Anthony, 6-3 Guard, Orlando Magic (+250)

Anthony is the shortest competitor in this year's contest. He's also the player with the biggest vertical leap (43 inches). That combination is extremely favorable in a dunk contest, especially if the judge's panel is partly comprised of previous "short" champions like last year's inclusion of Spud Webb and Dee Brown. Anthony is similar to Green in that he's no stranger to winning dunk contests.

Juan Toscano-Anderson, 6-6 Forward, Golden State Warriors (+550)

Toscano-Anderson has the vertical of a slightly juiced-up Zach Randolph. Maybe he'll jump over a couple of phone books for one of his dunks.

My pick: Cole Anthony (+250)

I grabbed him at longer odds when they first opened, but I'd still be OK with this price. This could easily come down to Anthony and Green and I don't believe there's a ton of separation between them, so I'll take the value on Anthony.

